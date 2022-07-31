ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Armstrong Wildcats

By Lane Casadonte
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
Final Score Friday 2022 preview: Armstrong Wildcats

2021 Fall Record: 2-8

Season Result: Lost to Meridian 45-0 in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt, 2nd season (2-8)

Returning starters: 8 offense, 8 defense

Of Note: Wildcats made the playoffs last year for the 6th time since 2013, but are still looking for their first postseason win. Anthony Allen will be QB this year after serving as backup last year. Pruitt is hopeful Armstrong will have a JV squad this year with upwards of 40 players on his roster.

Watch Final Score Friday Season 28 Aug. 26 - Nov. 18 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

