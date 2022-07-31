Flash flood warning issued for Cameron Peak burn area
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The National Weather Service in Boulder had activated a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak burn area until 3:45 p.m.
If you are in the area you are advised to use caution until the warning is lifted.
