ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Flash flood warning issued for Cameron Peak burn area

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izkYl_0gziOUa000

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The National Weather Service in Boulder had activated a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak burn area until 3:45 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPino_0gziOUa000
Flash flood Cameron Peak burn scar area (National Weather Service Boulder)

If you are in the area you are advised to use caution until the warning is lifted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

Multiple nearby Boulder County roads affected by IronMan Bike Race

EDITOR’S NOTES: The closest this will come to Lyons will be the Highway 36 and 66 intersection. But it affects all the roads to and between Longmont and Boulder and Lyons. For an interactive map, go HERE. ============================. The Ironman Boulder 70.3 will return to Boulder County on Saturday,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy