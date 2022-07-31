Flash flood warning issued for Cameron Peak burn area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The National Weather Service in Boulder had activated a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak burn area until 3:45 p.m.

Flash flood Cameron Peak burn scar area (National Weather Service Boulder)

If you are in the area you are advised to use caution until the warning is lifted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.