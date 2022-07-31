Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

kyma.com
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
North Phoenix couple begin clean up after weekend storm floods home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clean up efforts are underway in North Phoenix following this weekend’s storms. One couple says their street looked like a river Saturday, with water flooding their home. “Last year, it was a quarter of the house that got it, nothing like this,” said Bill Whitmire.
ABC 15 News
Roof over Phoenix Circle K gas pump falls onto car during storms
PHOENIX — Intense weather hit the Valley on Saturday with everything from walls of dust to torrential rain. Many streets flooded which meant big splashes for drivers. "It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas. I pulled under that ramada to one, get some gas and two, get away from the water and hail that was coming down,” Zane Ferrin.
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
Vanessa Baker, mom of six and Family Program Manager of Scottsdale-based "NotMyKid", talked with Gina Maravilla today on Good Morning, Arizona, to talk about the importance of parental vulnerability.
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]
PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
KOLD-TV
Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai vehicles
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Leslie Sison loves driving her Kia. She loves how it feels and how it rides. What she doesn’t love is that her car may be easy to steal. “Scary to think how easy it is that people are actually putting it out there on social media, and saying how to steal it is even worse,” said Sison.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Missouri Avenue [Glendale, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 2, 2022) – On Saturday, police responded to a fatal pedestrian accident near Missouri Avenue Saturday night. On July 23rd, at around 11:00 p.m., a woman was struck by a vehicle along Missouri Avenue and 75th Avenue, for reasons unknown. Eventually, authorities arrived and pronounced the...
kyma.com
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CNN) - Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain....
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 57th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
The incident happened on July 23rd, at around 10:00 p.m., near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian was fatally struck in the evening, and the vehicle’s driver failed to stop and render aid. Instead, the driver fled the scene and police are now looking for him.
KTAR.com
Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse.
KTAR.com
Dust, monsoon weather passes through the Valley Saturday evening
PHOENIX — Showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley Saturday evening, with more forecasted to fall before the end of the night and into the morning, officials said. The storm started just after 4 p.m. when a dust storm warning went into effect in the southeast Valley, affecting Interstate...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
santanvalley.com
State Route 24 nears completion
ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
L.A. Weekly
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
