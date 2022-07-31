Nichelle Nichols, iconic 'Star Trek' actress, dies at 89

Zoe Saldaña “knew she had big shoes to fill” when she was cast as Uhura in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 feature film reboot of the Star Trek franchise, stepping into a role made famous by Nichelle Nichols. But she found a champion in Nichols herself, who offered sage advice. “Nichelle made me feel safe, told me to play her with all the confidence in the world,” Saldaña posted on Instagram Monday as a tribute to Nichols, who passed away over the weekend at age 89. “My hope is that we continue to keep her memory alive by celebrating her amazing body of...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO