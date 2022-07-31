ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn and Metallica pay tribute to Eddie Munson by jamming out backstage

By Callie Ahlgrim
 3 days ago

Eddie Munson with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza.

Netflix

  • "Stranger Things" actor Eddie Munson met Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza on Friday.
  • "I feel very connected to you guys," Quinn told the band, as seen in a video released by Netflix.
  • They also jammed out to "Master of Puppets," the song played in the show by Quinn's character Eddie Munson.

