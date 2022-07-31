Watch 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn and Metallica pay tribute to Eddie Munson by jamming out backstage

Click here to read the full article. Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have inked a multi-year, first-look film and TV deal extending their creative partnership, at the same time announcing the launch of development on two new projects—a film titled Bang! and a series called Mind MGMT.
In the former spy thriller, based on the comic series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, a terrorist cult sets out to start the apocalypse with a series of novels meant to brainwash their readers, with the world’s most celebrated spy then being sent to track down and kill the author responsible. Idris Elba...
Comments / 0