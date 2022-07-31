ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

U.N. peacekeepers kill 2, wound 15 at border post in Congo

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gziO5qK00

U.N. peacekeepers returning from leave opened fire at a border post between Congo and Uganda, killing at least two people and wounding at least 15 more, the U.N. mission and Congo government officials said Sunday.

Tensions between the population in restive eastern Congo and the U.N. peacekeeping force have risen dramatically in the past week, with nearly 20 killed in protests calling for the force to leave the region.

Bintou Keita, head of the U.N. mission in Congo and special representative of the U.N. secretary general, said she was deeply shocked by the shootings in Kasindi, the border town with Uganda in the Beni territory of Congo’s North Kivu province. She said it was not clear why the peacekeepers opened fire.

“This serious incident has caused loss of life and serious injuries,” said Keita. “Faced with this unspeakable and irresponsible behavior, the perpetrators of the shooting were identified and arrested pending the conclusions of the investigation, which has already started in collaboration with the Congolese authorities.”

She said the soldiers' home country has been contacted so that legal proceedings could begin. Their nationality was not given.

Congo’s government strongly condemned the shootings, confirming a provisional toll of two dead and 15 wounded.

Joel Kithausa, vice president of Kasindi Civil Society, condemned what he called a “despicable act by U.N. soldiers” who used live ammunition.

“It was around 11 a.m. local time when U.N. mission peacekeepers arrived in Congo from Uganda, heading for the city of Beni,” he said. “Customs officers already had instructions not to allow them to enter Congo ... but (they) destroyed the barrier and entered by force by shooting everywhere.”

Protesters accuse the peacekeepers of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence. The mission has more than 16,000 uniformed personnel in Congo, according to the U.N.

Congo’s mineral-rich east is home to myriad rebel groups. Security has worsened there despite a year of emergency operations by the armies of Congo and Uganda. Civilians in the east have also faced violence from jihadi rebels linked to the Islamic State group. Fighting has also escalated between Congolese troops and the M23 rebels, forcing nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Serges Mulimani, a Kasindi resident, called for the U.N. peacekeepers to better respect residents.

“How is it that a peacekeeper shoots at a civilian who is not armed?” Mulimani said. “We are Congolese, they must respect us and respect our opinion on their services in the region.”

The U.N. under-secretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, met with Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi on Saturday in Kinshasa to discuss the cooperation between the U.N. mission and Congo’s government. Three U.N. personnel were among 15 others killed at the beginning of the week in Butembo.

“It was an opportunity to talk about how we could learn from what is happening and work together,” Lacroix said,

In a statement Sunday, the Congo government offered condolences and support to the bereaved families and urged the province of North Kivu to be calm so that “such an incident does not happen again.”

——

Kamale reported from Kinshasa, Congo.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Peacekeepers#Congolese#Kasindi Civil Society
wolbbaltimore.com

I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back

Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
CNBC

Kosovo government postpones its plan for volatile north

The Kosovo government postponed implementation of a decision that would oblige Serbs in the north of the country to apply for car license plates issued by Pristina institutions over tensions between police and local communities that set roadblocks. Late on Sunday the protesters parked trucks filled with gravel and other...
POLITICS
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

UN Says Yemen’s Warring Sides Agree to Renew Existing Truce

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The United Nations said Yemen’s warring parties agreed Tuesday to renew an existing truce for two more months after concerted international efforts. The already 4-month-old cease-fire has been the longest nationwide ease in fighting since the war began in the Arab world's poorest country nearly eight years ago.
WORLD
US News and World Report

UK's Truss Says World Will Be a Safer Place After Al Qaeda Leader's Death

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that the world would be a safer place following the United States' killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. "The world will be a safer place following the US's successful operation against Ayman al-Zawihiri," Truss said on...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Israel Demands U.N. Disband Gaza War Panel Over Alleged Anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Sunday demanded that a United Nations' panel investigating its 2021 war with Palestinian militants be disbanded, condemning remarks made by one of its members as anti-Semitic. In a letter to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid cited comments by the U.N.'s...
MIDDLE EAST
ABC News

ABC News

768K+
Followers
169K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy