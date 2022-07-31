ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens fourth-round rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis’ attitude isn’t just mature. It’s refreshing. | COMMENTARY

A typical day during the fall and winter the last two years for Ravens rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis began with a 6 a.m. wake-up call followed by some form of weight training. Then it was off to classes for several hours before meeting with his position coach to break down film. That would lead into treatment, followed by a team meeting, practice and tutoring. Armour-Davis would get ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens LB David Ojabo Finally Signs Rookie Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has signed his rookie deal, which ends his training camp holdout. Ojabo was the last of the 261 players in the 2022 draft that signed his contract.  Baltimore selected Ojabo with the 45th overall pick in the draft. He would have been a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

