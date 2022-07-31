Donlan Signs Contract with the Red Sox

BOSTON -- Professional athletes understand that they can be traded at any moment, but that doesn't make the actual moment any easier to process.Christian Vazquez experienced that reality firsthand on Monday night, as he was traded away from the Red Sox in the middle of batting practice prior to the team's game against the Astros, who just so happened to be Boston's opponent. As Vazquez made his way to the dugout, he was approached by a few media members. That number of reporters grew rapidly, with a stunned Vazquez barely able to get out any words before a Red Sox...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO