Donlan Signs Contract with the Red Sox

 3 days ago
CBS Boston

Bogaerts discouraged after Red Sox trade Vazquez

BOSTON -- Baseball players want to win baseball games. Baseball players know that to win baseball games, they need as many good baseball players on their team. It's not a complicated situation.And when a front office does not appear dedicated to collecting the best baseball players possible, the baseball players on the baseball team certainly take notice.That's the position Xander Bogaerts found himself in this week. After feeling relief for being told that he wouldn't be traded away from Boston before Tuesday's deadline, he watched as the team sent away Christian Vazquez during batting practice on Monday night in Houston....
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#College Baseball#Ncaa#Sports#Donlan Signs Contract#The Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox#Major League Baseball
ClutchPoints

J.D. Martinez gets real on Red Sox future amid Mets links

J.D. Martinez may have very well played in his final home game with the Boston Red Sox. Martinez featured for the Red Sox in their home series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He earned a start as a designated hitter for the AL East club, and he went on to record a pair […] The post J.D. Martinez gets real on Red Sox future amid Mets links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears

The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
numberfire.com

Red Sox's Jaylin Davis joining dugout Monday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Franchy Cordero will replace Davis in right field and hit seventh while Jarren Duran reclaims the leadoff role. Duran has a $2,600 salary on Monday and...
The Spun

Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency

The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Boston

After awkward goodbye, Vazquez posts heartfelt farewell to Red Sox

BOSTON -- Professional athletes understand that they can be traded at any moment, but that doesn't make the actual moment any easier to process.Christian Vazquez experienced that reality firsthand on Monday night, as he was traded away from the Red Sox in the middle of batting practice prior to the team's game against the Astros, who just so happened to be Boston's opponent. As Vazquez made his way to the dugout, he was approached by a few media members. That number of reporters grew rapidly, with a stunned Vazquez barely able to get out any words before a Red Sox...
