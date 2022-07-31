ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man

By Jack Kane
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 3

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail

Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
CALVERT CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges

A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. During the search, authorities reportedly seized 50...
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Law Enforcement#Mayfield#The Kentucky State Police#District Court
kbsi23.com

Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County

Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash

A crash at 28th and 24th Streets on Friday night injured two people, including a Paducah police officer. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Johnathan C. Holder of Cairo, allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a police cruiser. Holder reportedly told investigators that he was chasing another vehicle when he ran the stop sign.
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County

A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge

A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
EDDYVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Scott City man arrested for rape

SCOTT CITY, MO- According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department that she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim advised that the perpetrator was Jamie D. Watkins of Scott City. Officer’s Toby Haynes and Justin Bodendieck conducted the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins’ who admitted that he raped the victim.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau PD identifies attempted kidnapping suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police identified an attempted kidnapping suspect. However, the suspect died before formal charges could be filed against him. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping on Sunday, June 19.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death

PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 25, near Gordonville, on Monday night, August 1. According to to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Gracie E. Tillman, of Jackson, was in the roadway and she was hit by an unknow vehicle around 9:25 p.m.
GORDONVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy