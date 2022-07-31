Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man

www.wpsdlocal6.com
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for public’s help identifying person in theft investigation
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s assistance identifying the following a person in reference to an alleged theft. Below is the best face picture of the subject the police department was able to find. Anyone with information on who the individual(s) may be is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
westkentuckystar.com
Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail
Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. During the search, authorities reportedly seized 50...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash
A crash at 28th and 24th Streets on Friday night injured two people, including a Paducah police officer. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Johnathan C. Holder of Cairo, allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a police cruiser. Holder reportedly told investigators that he was chasing another vehicle when he ran the stop sign.
KFVS12
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
wrul.com
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Graves County arrested in McCracken County, now faces drug trafficking charge
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in McCracken County Friday on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after the sheriff's office says he abandoned a car in a ditch and ran away from a deputy. In a late-night news release, the sheriff's office says a deputy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City man arrested for rape
SCOTT CITY, MO- According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department that she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim advised that the perpetrator was Jamie D. Watkins of Scott City. Officer’s Toby Haynes and Justin Bodendieck conducted the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins’ who admitted that he raped the victim.
KFVS12
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau PD identifies attempted kidnapping suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police identified an attempted kidnapping suspect. However, the suspect died before formal charges could be filed against him. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping on Sunday, June 19.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
wsiu.org
A W. Kentucky sheriff's office sets up a flood relief effort for high water victims in E. Kentucky
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department in Paducah is asking for donations to send to eastern Kentucky where as many as 30 people have died in historic flooding. Speaking during a Facebook live segment Monday, Sheriff Ryan Norman said people came to the aid of western Kentucky after last December's tornado outbreak, now it's time to give back.
wpsdlocal6.com
18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
KFVS12
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 25, near Gordonville, on Monday night, August 1. According to to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Gracie E. Tillman, of Jackson, was in the roadway and she was hit by an unknow vehicle around 9:25 p.m.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
