2 dead, 1 injured after three vehicle crash in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and one was injured after a crash between three vehicles on Friday night.

The crash occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 about half a mile north of Kensett.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Maggie Harvey, 24, was traveling northbound on Highway 65, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with John Hinderscheid, 45, who was traveling southbound.

Harvey’s vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof in the middle of the highway. A semi truck driven by Dennis Stoneking, 62, was unable to stop and collided with Harvey’s vehicle causing it to spin and enter the west ditch.

Hinderscheid passed away from his injuries at the scene. A 3-year-old passenger in Harvey’s vehicle also passed away at the scene. Harvey was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

