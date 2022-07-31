ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Talk

Dog of the Week: Hero is Here to Save the Day

Hero is here to save the day. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier loves to be around people and other dogs. He loves when volunteers take him on walks and play a round of fetch with him, but Hero is just as happy being a couch potato every once in a while and snuggling up for a nap next to whoever is around.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Building Tomorrow’s Leaders Today

The men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office work hard to assure public safety. An essential part of that mission is ensuring those who serve across this organization aren’t only nameless faces to the community but also role models, mentors, and coaches for Broward County youth. Allow...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Rep. Christine Hunschofsky: “Honored and Grateful” to Have Been Reelected

I want to thank you, the residents of District 96 (soon to be District 95), for your continued support as I am honored and grateful to share with you that I have been re-elected (without opposition) to serve as your State Representative. This is a job that I take very seriously, with the residents of the district (which includes Coconut Creek, Margate, Parkland, and portions of Coral Springs) first and foremost in mind.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Mayor Walker Updates Residents for August 2022

August marks the return to school and, ultimately, the end of Summer. I know I ask this every year, but “where does the time go?” If you read this column regularly, you know that my wife Catherine and I have five children. Every August, we see them off to another school year, but this year is a little different—our oldest is going to college at the University of Delaware.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Residents Charged In Medicare Fraud Schemes

Luis Mitchell Perez of Coral Springs, and Jestil Tapia of Parkland. Joseph Dauch of Parkland is not pictured. Two Parkland residents and a Coral Springs man have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, court records show. Jestil Tapia, 28, of Parkland, and Luis Mitchell Perez, 35,...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Alleged Ponzi Schemer Arrested at his Parkland Home

An alleged Ponzi schemer was arrested at his home in Parkland on July 26 for a crime by deception exceeding $10,000. According to court documents, Gilbert J. Peter Jr., 62, of 6041 NW 84th Terrace, now awaits extradition to Kentucky to face charges. However, he claims he has serious health concerns from pneumonia and Covid and now has breathing complications.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Dog of the Week: Arny is a Good Boy Who Needs a Family

Arny wants everyone to know he is a good boy. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is housebroken, walks well on a leash, and sits nicely for treats. According to Broward County Animal Care, Arny is two-years-old and weighs 50 pounds. After arriving at the shelter in March, he quickly became a staff favorite, and everyone who met him immediately fell in love.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Vandalized Tesla and Runaway Child

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 25, 2022. On 07/22/2022, an unknown subject(s) stole the victim’s 2020 white Infinity Q60S 2 door from his driveway without his permission or authority. The victim advised the vehicle was left unlocked with the other key fob inside. The vehicle has no tracking system available. Area canvass was completed.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Resident Holds Grand Opening for VIP Salon Suites July 30

Parkland is getting a whole lot suite’er as 41 salon professionals prepare to open their doors. Formerly home to Crunch Gym, the collection of upscale beauty and wellness rooms is now occupied by hairstylists, medical professionals, lash and nail technicians, estheticians, permanent make-up artists, and more. Following the pandemic,...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Raya and the Last Dragon Fly into Parkland During its Movies in the Park Event

Raya and the Last Dragon are flying into Parkland for the outdoor Movies in the Park at the Pine Trails Park Amphitheatre. Join the community as the city transforms the park into its own local movie theater with an 18-foot inflatable movie screen and delicious hot popcorn while supplies last. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, pillows, and whatever is needed to get comfortable under the stars.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

