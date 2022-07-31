‘Star Trek’ actress Nichelle Nichols dies at 89, son says

Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original "Star Trek" television series, and paved the way not just for future television actors of color but astronauts as well. Tributes from fellow actors poured in on social media Sunday. Her "Star Trek" co-star George Takei said he would have more to say soon but that his heart is heavy. Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura on the current "Star Trek" wrote that, "She made room for so many of us.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO