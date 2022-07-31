Murrow home always welcomes public’s help

www.cherokeephoenix.org
Related
Residents displaced after Muskogee apartment fire fear homelessness
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — After an apartment complex in Muskogee burned down, nearly 30 people are worried they will be homeless on Friday. In early July, the Greenleaf apartments in Muskogee burned down, displacing more than 90 people. Now, none of them can go back as the building has yet...
New homes coming to Muskogee to help fill critical need
The Walnut Creek subdivision is bringing 40 new homes to the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says it’s the first market rate subdivision built in the city in 30 years.
KTUL
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
Skiatook Statuary Donates Statue Of Jesus To Midtown Church
A Skiatook business is stepping up to help out a midtown church after someone stole a statue of Jesus from its outdoor reflection area. News On 6 reported last week about someone stealing a statue of Jesus from the outside of Yale Avenue Christian Church. There is now a new one in place thanks to the owners of the Skiatook Statuary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa residents concerned as city flushes hydrant for weeks
TULSA, Okla. — At the intersection of East 2nd Street and South 80th East Avenue, near Admiral and Memorial, there is no shortage of water. It is quite the sight to see for people driving through. “People are out here washing clothes in it,” said Lakeisha Carrol. Jim...
Local pharmacy sees shortages in two key areas
Carefirst Compounding Pharmacy sees shortage in applicants and certain drugs. Pharmacist believes hiring shortage is due to pharmacy school closing in Tulsa.
cherokeephoenix.org
47 years later, Vietnam vet relives parachuting days
MUSKOGEE – From 10,000 feet, 83-year-old Donald Kinzer dropped into the sky on July 15 to recapture his past as an Army paratrooper during the Vietnam War. “My body don’t bend like it used to,” he joked after landing at the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport south of the city. “But it was fun.”
More than 100 pets adopted at Tulsa animal shelter within four days
TULSA, Okla. — More than 100 pets were adopted from a Tulsa animal shelter in a matter of days. Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) said 112 pets were adopted from their shelter between Thursday and Sunday, including 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit. The shelter also said two dozen pets went to foster homes, and 20 people signed up to foster animals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation Homeowner Assistance Fund helping citizens facing financial hardship due to COVID-19
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation is expanding the Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program to help eligible citizens experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Cherokee Nation’s Homeowner Assistance Fund program will provide even more stability and security for our citizens...
Cherokee Nation announces $1,000,000 relief program to help Cherokee ranchers
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program will support Cherokee Ranchers in the Cherokee Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current irregular drought.
Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
City of Tulsa Career Expo looking to fill more than 250 jobs
Mayor G.T. Bynum said the City is offering higher pay and a great work environment to attract more folks to several positions, including skilled labor jobs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
Woman becomes paraplegic in tragic crash, saves infant daughter by seconds
TULSA, Okla. — Sha’Qurra Miles was driving to a family member’s home with her four-month-old daughter, Amari, in her car seat on June 28. Miles’ car stalled out on the BA Expressway, just before getting onto Highway 169 near Garnett. Her car slowed, and she told FOX23 she tried to get into the far right lane.
KTUL
Animal shelter criticizes Humane Society beagle rescue
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “Our phones are ringing off the hook. It’s getting to the point where, like, we’re on the phone, and all three lines are ringing.”. Rachel Ward, adoption center manager for the Humane Society of Tulsa, just got the job a few months ago. Their effort to rescue 200 beagles from a Virginia dog breeder has been her trial by fire. The rescue itself is the easiest part of the ordeal. Now the dogs must be fed, housed, and eventually, adopted.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
visitmuskogee.com
Harvest Highlight: Muskogee Farmers Market Live Tour
Join in for a live streamed tour of the Muskogee Farmers Market! See all of the fresh produce, baked goods, and more that the market has to offer from local vendors. FREE market tote bags for the first 10 market-goers that show they are following or “like” the Muskogee Farmers Market Page! This project is presented by the ONIE project and OSU extension.
KTUL
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Comments / 0