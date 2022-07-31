ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

By News Channel Nebraska
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
KSNB Local4

Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 33% contained

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Carter Canyon fire is now 33% contained and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter is dropping buckets of water to help contain the fire. According to Ben Bohall, Public Information Office with the Nebraska Forest Service, 15,591 acres have been burned as of Monday afternoon. A total...
GERING, NE
York News-Times

Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire

SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
GERING, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Gering, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Scottsbluff, NE
Accidents
City
Gering, NE
Scottsbluff, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Gering, NE
Crime & Safety
NebraskaTV

Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, Neb. — A Gering man has died in a swimming accident at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the 42-year-old man jumped from his boat to swim. As his boat drifted away, he went...
GERING, NE
KETV.com

Multiple agencies battle wildfire near Gering, Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — Firefighters from as far away as Wyoming come to help battle a wildfire in Gering, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol is also on scene there, providing traffic control to keep people away from the flames. Air support is helping ground crews reach areas with rough terrain.
GERING, NE
The Associated Press

Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning

GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night....
GERING, NE
kfornow.com

Mandatory evacuations underway at Carter Canyon fire south of Gering

GERING, Neb. (July 31, 2022 – NCN) – Authorities advised people stay away from Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday due to a wildfire that had four separate start sites. The fire was still active Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol and Region 21 Emergency Management asked people...
GERING, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#News Channel Nebraska#Fire#The Factory#Accident#The Western Sugar Factory#2022 News Channel
News Channel Nebraska

Flood Communications purchases KIMB-FM radio in Kimball, Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 2, 2022 – Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced Tuesday it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM. “We are excited to become a closer part of the Kimball community and be a resource to listeners and...
KIMBALL, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oilcity.news

Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater

CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
CASPER, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gordon Appoints Sec Of State Ed Buchanan To Be Judge; Won’t Leave Before Primary

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov Mark Gordon, in an unusual Saturday announcement, has named Secretary of State Ed Buchanan as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District serving Goshen County. The naming of Buchanan to the position is not surprising as he announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy