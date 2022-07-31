Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

www.ksnblocal4.com
KSNB Local4
Nebraska National Guard works to combat Carter Canyon fire
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) -The wildfire in the Scottsbluff area is estimated to be 50% contained as of Tuesday. This week, the Nebraska National Guard deployed soldiers and helicopters to help battle the blaze. 10/11 NOW spoke with a chief warrant officer with the National Guard who’s with his crew in...
KETV.com
Wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres, 30% controlled
GERING, Neb. — A wildfire in western Nebraska has burned over 15,000 acres. Emergency crews have controlled about 30% of the flames and hope forecast rain helps in their fight. The Carter Canyon fire started as two separate fires over the weekend in the town of Gering. Many people...
KSNB Local4
Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 33% contained
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Carter Canyon fire is now 33% contained and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter is dropping buckets of water to help contain the fire. According to Ben Bohall, Public Information Office with the Nebraska Forest Service, 15,591 acres have been burned as of Monday afternoon. A total...
York News-Times
Western Nebraska canyon residents see homes, livelihoods affected by wildfire
SCOTTSBLUFF -- For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods for the second summer in a row. Cassy Eskam, together with her husband and children, live on a ranch at the base of Carter...
NebraskaTV
Gering man drowns at Lake Minatare
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, Neb. — A Gering man has died in a swimming accident at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the 42-year-old man jumped from his boat to swim. As his boat drifted away, he went...
KETV.com
Multiple agencies battle wildfire near Gering, Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — Firefighters from as far away as Wyoming come to help battle a wildfire in Gering, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol is also on scene there, providing traffic control to keep people away from the flames. Air support is helping ground crews reach areas with rough terrain.
Crews battling Nebraska fire hope for rain, fear lightning
GERING, Neb. (AP) — Fire crews battling a western Nebraska wildfire that has destroyed some homes looked Tuesday to the skies with hope and trepidation as weather forecasters warned of thunderstorms. The National Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of thunderstorms producing heavy rains Tuesday afternoon into the night....
kfornow.com
Mandatory evacuations underway at Carter Canyon fire south of Gering
GERING, Neb. (July 31, 2022 – NCN) – Authorities advised people stay away from Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday due to a wildfire that had four separate start sites. The fire was still active Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol and Region 21 Emergency Management asked people...
KSNB Local4
Homes destroyed, fire continues in Scotts Bluff County’s Carter Canyon Fire
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - Three homes are destroyed after flames ripped through drought-stricken areas in Scotts Bluff County over the weekend. The battle to fight the fire continues with 30 percent containment just 24-hours after the fires started. Lightning ignited flames were first reported at 6:30 pm Mountain...
News Channel Nebraska
Flood Communications purchases KIMB-FM radio in Kimball, Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 2, 2022 – Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced Tuesday it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM. “We are excited to become a closer part of the Kimball community and be a resource to listeners and...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges against multiple people in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff police contacted a vehicle that was reported going into a ditch and shooting a gun off. When police arrived on scene and approached the vehicle they came in contact with 24-year-old Anselmo Fuentes, two 18-year-olds Tyler Lamar and Abelardo Espinoza, and a 17-year-old juvenile male.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Appoints Sec Of State Ed Buchanan To Be Judge; Won’t Leave Before Primary
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov Mark Gordon, in an unusual Saturday announcement, has named Secretary of State Ed Buchanan as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District serving Goshen County. The naming of Buchanan to the position is not surprising as he announced...
