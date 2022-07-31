White Sox' Dylan Cease One of Two MLB Pitchers Since 1920 to Be This Dominant

www.nbcchicago.com
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Related
Amir Garrett Throws Drink on White Sox Fan During Game
Amir Garrett threw a drink on a fan during the Royals-White Sox game Tuesday night.
Golf Digest
Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?
As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees send top pitching prospect to Cubs for reliever Scott Effross
Effross fills a much-needed area for the Yankees, who are looking to best position themselves for a 28th World Series title. The Bronx Bombers are ahead of most of the competition in the American League standings, but are just two games in front of the Houston Astros. As NorthJersey.com notes,...
White Sox GM Rick Hahn calls himself out after blanking at MLB trade deadline
It was almost radio silent on the trade front for the Chicago White Sox. With hardly a move made ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, White Sox fans are left scratching their heads after an uneventful lead-up to the deadline. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was also just as frustrated, as he showed […] The post White Sox GM Rick Hahn calls himself out after blanking at MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates
The St. Louis Cardinals got their starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After losing out on the likes of Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas, the Cardinals landed left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the deal. The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana […] The post Cardinals land Jose Quintana in MLB trade deadline deal with Pirates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Luis Robert still idle for White Sox versus Royals
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Robert was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but he didn't make an appearance and remains idle a day...
FOX Sports
White Sox activate center fielder Robert from 10-day IL
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated center fielder Luis Robert from the 10-day injured list Tuesday after the slugger and Gold Glove winner was sidelined because of blurred vision and lightheadedness. Robert was not in the lineup against the Kansas City Royals. General manager Rick Hahn said...
Yardbarker
White Sox Lifeless Offense Fails Michael Kopech in 2-1 Loss
The Chicago White Sox wasted a strong outing from Michael Kopech in the series opener against Kansas City. The offense was lifeless and shut down by Royals starter Daniel Lynch. The Royals took advantage of a couple of mistakes from Kopech to secure a 2-1 victory. Kopech looked stellar for...
Royals, White Sox await word on shortstops ahead of series opener
The Kansas City Royals hope a potential injury to star rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. doesn’t offset the momentum gained
Bears Are Reportedly Getting Calls About Notable Trade
There's a chance that the Chicago Bears make at least one trade before the start of the 2022 NFL season. Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Bears have received calls and have had trade talks centered around offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. Jenkins has missed three straight...
USF on-campus football stadium ‘going to happen,’ Jeff Scott says
TAMPA — As USF administrators sort through proposals for the Bulls’ on-campus football stadium, coach Jeff Scott is limited in what he can say publicly. Except for this: He believes the long-awaited facility is going to be built. “They’re not trying to see if it can happen, or...
Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and participated in practice drills in his No. 32 jersey on Wednesday after initially being excused for what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned after missing the first six practices of camp. “I love having him back. It was great to see him,” coach Dennis Allen said. “I had a chance to visit with him at the (team’s training camp) hotel. He seems to be in really good spirits. He’s anxious to kind of get back here and get started.” The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May.
