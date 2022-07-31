White Sox' Dylan Cease One of Two MLB Pitchers Since 1920 to Be This Dominant

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and participated in practice drills in his No. 32 jersey on Wednesday after initially being excused for what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned after missing the first six practices of camp. “I love having him back. It was great to see him,” coach Dennis Allen said. “I had a chance to visit with him at the (team’s training camp) hotel. He seems to be in really good spirits. He’s anxious to kind of get back here and get started.” The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May.

