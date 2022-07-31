www.tampabaynewswire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the sameCheryl E PrestonTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Moffitt revises plan for St. Petersburg
More affordable housing and an enhanced workforce programs are now in play for Moffitt Cancer Center and its partners in creating a mixed-use destination in St. Petersburg. During the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Advisory Committee meeting on Monday, the group recommended that the project should move forward after representatives from Moffitt, Atlanta-based developer TPA Group and UPC Insurance shared the tweaked plans with the committee.
stpetecatalyst.com
Shriners lays off more workers in Tampa
August 3, 2022 - Shriners Healthcare for Children Florida, known as SHC that cares for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions, will lay off 20 additional workers at the Tampa facility. The majority of the affected workers serve as physical therapists and in outpatient roles. "Our commitment to caring for children in need of Shriners' specialty care remains unchanged. However, in light of recent changes in the delivery of health care services, SHC will no longer be providing clinic services at our Tampa location," an administrator wrote in a letter dated Aug. 1, informing the state the layoffs will occur on Sept. 30. "This change will allow Shriners to continue to strengthen its core mission of caring for children with pediatric orthopaedic conditions while ensuring good stewardship of our charitable resources," the letter read. Shriners previously cut 38 Tampa employees in April.
tampabeacon.com
Philanthropists bring new Hillsborough charter school to fruition
TAMPA — If a spaceship’s course is off by a fraction of a degree at takeoff, it will miss its intended target by a wide margin. Dr. Kiran C. Patel used this analogy last week while stressing the importance of providing the best possible environment for young learners during their formative years.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Regional Restaurateur and Business Leader Michael Klauber to Speak at DreamLarge Speaker Series
A 50-year resident, Klauber has laid the foundation for Sarasota’s restaurant industry. SARASOTA, Fla. — August 03, 2022 — Michael Klauber, co-owner of Michael’s on East and Michael’s Wine Cellar, leading restaurateur and wine impresario, will speak at Dreamers & Doers on Thursday, August 11, an interactive speaker series hosted by DreamLarge. As one of the best networking events of the summer, Dreamers & Doers provides a platform for young professionals and business owners to network while learning from the global business leaders living in the Sarasota region. The series is presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop and Parker Family Legacies Continue as One Foundation
The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation and the Mary E. Parker Foundation have recently completed the process of consolidation and will be conducting business as the Bishop Parker Foundation. This consolidation combines the assets of the two Foundations, providing administrative and operational efficiencies. At their July meeting, two new Trustees were appointed to join Robert Blalock, Burdette Parent and Mary Jarrell. Barbara M. Jennings is a community volunteer with extensive, valuable experience working with local Manatee County non-profit organizations. Barbara is a retired businesswoman and university administrator who came to Bradenton from Ohio. She has earned university degrees in three separate fields – education, urban studies, and law. Her multi-disciplinary background is especially valued as the Foundation continues to strategically focus on best meeting its mission and goals to build a better community. Mary L. Ruiz is CEO of Ruiz Strategic Advisors, a management consultancy specializing in strategic planning for growth companies and nonprofit agencies. She is a senior healthcare executive and a respected leader in impacting public behavioral health policy. She worked as Chief Strategy Officer of Centerstone of America, a multi-state behavioral health system based in Nashville, TN. From 1996-2016, she served as CEO of Centerstone of Florida, a hospital and outpatient behavioral health system headquartered in Bradenton. Mary chairs the Board of Trustees of New College of Florida, the public liberal arts honors college the state university system. She is past president of the Internationals Women’s Forum of Southwest Florida, a global invitation-only group of preeminent women leaders. The Edward E. and Lillian H. Bishop Foundation, incorporated in 1964, has made outstanding philanthropic contributions to Manatee and Sarasota organizations, greatly impacting their ability to implement mission goals. After the Bishop’s passing, Mary E. Parker carried on their legacy of philanthropy in addition to setting up and administering her own Foundation. The lives of thousands of people and animals have been positively impacted by the millions of dollars contributed through the years, with the majority of gifts being made anonymously. The areas of interest supported by the Foundation continue to be health, education, human services, environment, the arts, and animal welfare.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Embracing Our Differences Receives Grant from the Sarasota Kiwanis Foundation
The $2,000 grant will help fund the organization’s annual Bucket Fillers Reading Day. (August 3, 2022) Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of Embracing Our Differences, recently announced that the organization has received a $2,000 grant from the Sarasota Kiwanis Foundation. The grant will help support the organization’s annual Bucket Fillers Reading Day. The “Bucket Fillers” series of books, written by the nationally acclaimed author and Venice resident, Carol McCloud, teach children the value of kindness. In November 2021, more than 8,200 students in 455 pre-kindergarten to third grade classes in Sarasota and Manatee counties participated in the initiative.
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder buys nearly 130 lots south of Tampa
Casa Fresca Homes, a builder of attainable, entry level-houses, has bought 123 lots south of Tampa. The lots are in two separate communities off U.S. Route 41 just outside of the city — 58 of the lots are in Apollo Beach, and 65 are in Riverview. Casa Fresca is...
ospreyobserver.com
Former Bevis Elementary School Principal Returns To FishHawk
In 2018, former Bevis Elementary School Principal Melanie Cochrane transferred to McDonald Elementary School in Seffner. Now, five years later, she is making her return to the FishHawk education community as she accepts the position of principal at Stowers Elementary School. Prior to becoming a principal, Cochrane worked as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Meyer: Businesswoman, teacher looks to stop the decline in Pinellas County schools
I'm running to bring my expertise in the business world to be very responsible for our taxpayers and ensure that we are. This is the first in a series of profiles of candidates for Pinellas County School Board in 2022. Florida Politics invited each contender in the race to take...
Tampa Bay News Wire
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital Graduates 57 Doctors from its Graduate Medical Education Training Program
Brooksville, Fla. (August 4, 2022) – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital congratulates 56 residents and one fellow on graduating from the hospital-sponsored graduate medical education (GME) program. Residents and fellows are physicians who are completing the required training in their specialty after graduating from medical school. “One of the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Boatsetter raises $38M, sees boost in Tampa Bay
Miami-based Boatsetter, which claims to be the world’s only legally compliant and insured peer-to-peer boat rental platform, has secured $38 million in a Series B round after seeing significant activity in the Tampa Bay market. New York-based Level Equity led the Series B round. Boatsetter previously raised a $10...
C.C. ‘Doc’ Dockery, Lakeland businessman and high-speed rail ‘visionary,’ dies at 89
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Successful businessman and impassioned advocate for high-speed rail in Florida, C.C. “Doc” Dockery has passed away at 89. His widow, Paula, a former state lawmaker, said Dockery’s success never changed him. “He was down-to-earth and people gravitated towards him because he was empathetic and a good listener,” she said. The couple […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa Bay News Wire
Open House and Registration for Classes at the Live Oak Conservatory
The open house and registration for classes at the Live Oak Conservatory will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, Florida 34601. Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities...
Pinellas County Schools to implement new safety suite ahead of school year
LARGO, Fla. — In the event of an emergency at Pinellas County Schools, law enforcement will have real-time access to cameras, door locking systems and a public address system. The suite of technology is part of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology, or ALERT, which the district says it's...
Drive-In Movie Theaters in Tampa Bay
Looking for something different, maybe even something a little old school? Here’s a great activity...
$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
usf.edu
Shining example: Tampa Bay's water quality is declining after a half-century of gains
The burnt-rotten stench of sulfur hung over Tampa Bay. Socialites living on Bayshore Boulevard, one of the most coveted water-front addresses in the city, watched their silver dishes, silverware and heirlooms tarnish. They knew the culprit was coming from the Bay, but had no idea exactly what it was. Through...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County school safety officers take part in active shooter training
Dozens of school safety officers in Hillsborough County are getting ready for the start of the school year by preparing for scenarios they hope never happen. School safety officers went through active shooter drills. An officer acted as a suspicious person during the training. The guns they’re holding aren’t real,...
Tampa Bay News Wire
60-Second Intros to the Tampa Bay Innovation Center’s Latest Startup Accelerator
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – (August 1st, 2022) – On July 27th, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC), an early-stage tech incubator and accelerator, hosted a Showcase event featuring the six startup companies that participated in its most recent B2B accelerator program. The 12-week program, which kicked off in April, consisted of weekly group workshops supplemented by 1-on-1 mentoring to help these early-stage ventures with customer discovery, product road mapping, pricing, and other go-to-market skills vital for startup success.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
Comments / 1