Steilacoom Summer Concert Series

thesubtimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Next Curran Orchard Summer Concert August 4
We’re back! Join us for great music and fun during the 2022 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring the whole family, blankets and picnics (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks). August 4...
The Suburban Times
Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival Aug. 6
TACOMA, WASH. — As part of Tacoma Beer Week, Tacoma Arts Live returns with Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival this Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. The festival will pop up on Broadway between 9th & 11th in downtown Tacoma and features 35+ Pacific Northwest beers, ciders, and food vendors with live music. This event is for 21+ with a valid ID for entry. It is a dog-friendly event as well! Tickets are on sale now.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Summer Meltdown music festival returns at new Snohomish venue
SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 2, 2022 – After a pandemic-induced two-year break, the Summer Meltdown music festival returned for its 20th year, July 28 through July 31, at a brand-new venue – on private property near Snohomish’s gorgeous Sky Meadows Park. The 150-acre plot of land, lined with...
The Suburban Times
Navy Federal Credit Union Invites the Community to Attend a Family-Friendly, Free Movie Night
Navy Federal Credit Union announcement. Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming Movie Night, happening on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27th, at Ft. Steilacoom Park. This family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community. As part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Summer Bash and Outdoor Moving at STAR Center
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Metro Parks Tacoma is hosting Summer Bash on Friday, August 5, 2022 at STAR Center (3873 S 66th St, Tacoma, WA). Activities begin at 5 pm. Luca, rated PG will play at dusk. Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and head to the park for...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Art Beat: Taste Edmonds live music announced and more August activities you don’t want to miss
This year’s Taste Edmonds is Aug. 19-21. Due to limited capacity at Frances Anderson Playfield with the addition of all-ages attendees this year, you are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Live music lineup:. Friday, Aug. 19. Noon-4 p.m. DJ. 4-5 p.m. Cloud Cover. 5:30-7 p.m. Queen Mother (Queen...
The Suburban Times
How to provide quality library services in Lakewood?
PIERCE COUNTY – The Pierce County Library System and the City of Lakewood want to hear Lakewood residents’ ideas and opinions about providing quality library services. They encourage Lakewood residents to complete a survey to share their ideas and opinions about quality library services in welcoming spaces. People...
The Suburban Times
Salishan Storyfest to collect and celebrate stories of historic Eastside neighborhood
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Public Library and community partners invite community members with ties to the Salishan and greater Eastside to the Salishan Storyfest on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Salishan Family Investment Center at 1744 E 44th Street. The event invites attendees to:
RELATED PEOPLE
425magazine.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Waterlogged
Photographer Michael Lowell shared these photos of seals taken off the breakwater north of the Edmonds ferry dock last week. Lowell says he later learned from a member of the Edmonds Underwater Park that volunteers had moored the log the seals were using so the they had a safe place to “haul out.”
thurstontalk.com
Summer Hiking in Olympia Through a Coastal Forest on the Evergreen Geoduck Trail
Hiking is all about experiencing the natural world around you, and what could be more natural than a tranquil stroll through a coastal forest to the stunning Puget Sound? The seaside woods of Washington offer the best of both worlds when it comes to summer hiking. There’s a trail hike on The Evergreen State College campus that is a perfect way to cool off in the forest with a payoff of views of Puget Sound. The Evergreen Geoduck Trail in Olympia is a relatively easy summer hike through the mature forest, with scenic views at the beach of Eld Inlet.
KUOW
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
Eater
13 Seattle Restaurant and Bar Openings for August
SHORELINE — Sodam Chicken is one of the best Korean fried chicken restaurants that’s recently opened in the Seattle area. The kimchi and kalbi are well-executed as well. MADISON PARK — Parlour Wines recently opened as Madison Park’s only dedicated wine bar after operating as a bottle shop for several months. Beyond being the neighborhood’s only wine bar, it’s probably the only business in the city that’s focused on Italian natural wines.
urbnlivn.com
Enatai mid-century modern overlooking Lake Washington sunsets
If you’re a fan of sunsets, don’t skip the mid-century modern home overlooking Lake Washington at 2245 Killarney Way in Bellevue. Situated on a one-third acre lot in Enatai, the west facing home will have no shortage of evening vistas filled with water, mountains and all that the PNW has to offer.
The Suburban Times
Sound Credit Union Announces Their 2022 Scholarship Recipients
TACOMA, WA – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce their 2022 scholarship recipients. This year, Sound awarded $20,000 in scholarships to students who are continuing their education. Students recognized through this program were graduating high school seniors as well as adults who applied for Sounds “Continuing Your Education” scholarship. The purpose of Sounds scholarship program is to help ease the financial burden for college and university students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
busytourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tacoma (Washington)
Tacoma, Washington is known for its vibrant, urban culture, incredible artistry at every turn and a healthy smattering of sophistication. If you’re looking for all the coolest things to do in Tacoma, you’ve come to the right place. Herein, you can dive into Tacoma’s rich art scene, some...
shorelineareanews.com
Goat Fund Me: Goats to return along the Interurban Trail
Derek Creisler, from Diggin' Shoreline's Midvale Gardens project, announced that he has received permission from Seattle City Light to graze goats on the section of City Light land on the southeast corner of N 192nd and the Interurban Trail in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. The goats are the property of...
southseattleemerald.com
Sunday Comix | Bruce Blocks
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
Comments / 0