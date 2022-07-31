Mets’ deGrom to make season debut Tuesday at Washington

The New York Mets have dominated the 2022 season so far without one of their best players, if not their very best. Jacob deGrom is finally scheduled to pitch this Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, which should make their strong pitching staff even better. Taijuan Walker, one of their key pitchers, is just as pumped up as anyone to see the two aces of deGrom and Max Scherzer together.

