Mets’ deGrom to make season debut Tuesday at Washington

Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
‘Like everyone dreamed of’: Mets’ Taijuan Walker sounds off on long-awaited Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom pairing
The New York Mets have dominated the 2022 season so far without one of their best players, if not their very best. Jacob deGrom is finally scheduled to pitch this Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, which should make their strong pitching staff even better. Taijuan Walker, one of their key pitchers, is just as pumped up as anyone to see the two aces of deGrom and Max Scherzer together.
Mets acquire Ruf from Giants
The New York Mets acquired utility player Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for corner infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki, and pitching prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour, the teams announced. Ruf owns a .701 OPS with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 90 games...
Mets Insider Asks An Important Jacob deGrom Question
For the first time this year, the New York Mets sent their ace out to the mound. deGrom had been out since the end of spring training with a shoulder injury and had spent the past several months rehabbing. But last night, he finally got a chance to pitch in...
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
DeGrom dazzles in return, bullpen costs Mets in loss to Nats
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nerves lasted longer than usual for Jacob deGrom. He was perfectly fine with that after waiting so long to get back on the mound. Making his first major league start in more than a year, deGrom looked almost back to his Cy Young Award self. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals that halted their season-high seven-game winning streak Tuesday night.
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
Jorge López gets 1st save with Twins in 4-1 win over Tigers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 Wednesday. Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central starting the day was one game over Cleveland. Entering to a nice ovation, López, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He needed just seven pitches, including a three-pitch strikeout of Eric Haase.
Montas trade grades: Yankees get ace; A's restock farm
The Athletics’ most anticipated move of the season finally went down Monday. Frankie Montas, the best arm remaining on the trade block with team control through next season, was shipped to the New York Yankees along with reliever Lou Trivino ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. In return, the A’s...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GM Forst explains why Montas trade 'made sense' for A's
The Athletics were going to make a big move before the 2022 MLB trade deadline, so when they dealt away their ace Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino to the New York Yankees on Monday, it didn’t come as much of a shock. But why the Yankees?. A’s general...
MLB world mourns death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The MLB world has lost a legend. Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday night. Scully's voice was synonymous with Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. He called Dodgers games for 67 years, dating all the way back to the franchise's days in Brooklyn. His final call came on Oct. 2, 2016, at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.
Here's how much of Hosmer's contract Padres are paying for Red Sox, per report
The Boston Red Sox were able to acquire a quality first baseman before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and it didn't cost them much, at least from a financial perspective. The San Diego Padres were busy Tuesday, making a historic deal with the Washington Nationals for generational talent...
New York Mets drop great deGrom performance, snapping winning streak | Main Takeaways
After winning seven straight games, the New York Mets lost 5-1 to the Washington Nationals last night. The loss puts the Mets at 65-38 on the year. They now have a 2.5-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have to win tonight and take this series from a 36-69 Nationals team before heading home for five with the Braves.
MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals
The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
Zaidi acknowledges what hurt Giants in pursuit of Soto trade
SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants will fly to San Diego on Sunday evening, and for the next three days they’ll get a close look at one of the most imposing trios in recent MLB history. The newest member of that group is a player the Giants sought in recent days.
Giants sign Jarrod Wilson
The Giants have made a move to solidify some depth in their defensive backfield. New York announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson. As a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation. Wilson played for both the Jets and 49ers...
Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
