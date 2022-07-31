ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England 2-1 Germany (aet): player ratings from the Euro 2022 final

By Sophie Downey at Wembley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cqyzg_0gziMEm200
Keira Walsh put in a superb performance for England despite having little space in which to work.

England (4-2-3-1)

Mary Earps Big stop on the line to deny Hegering in the first half. Brave goalkeeping that exuded confidence. 8

Lucy Bronze One-woman wall to deny Däbritz early on. Integral in her link-up with Mead down the right. Tested Frohms. 8

Millie Bright Early tackle on Däbritz set the stall. Strong aerially but caught by Magull’s run for the equaliser. 7

Leah Williamson Calm leadership at the back. Fewer forward runs than usual but put her body on the line when it mattered. 7

Rachel Daly Lost out early on to Huth, who caused her problems. Generally steady but tired. 6

Keira Walsh Little space to operate in but brilliant in possession. Sublime assist to spot the run of Toone for England’s goal. Player of the match – 9

Georgia Stanway Early innocuous booking put her on thin ice. Unable to have her usual combative presence in the middle. 6

Fran Kirby Did not have much of the ball but utilised it well when she did. Frustrated by German fouls. 6

Beth Mead Strong outlet finding the spaces down the right. Gave Rauch a test. Withdrew injured in the second half. 7

Ellen White Physical presence and energy never petered. Will have expected to do better with an early chance. 7

Lauren Hemp Showed pace to provide outlet down England’s left. Never gave up. Provided the delivery for the winner. 7

Substitutes

Ella Toone (for Kirby 56) Gave England the lead with a perfectly stuck lifted finish over Frohms. Dogged after coming on.

8

Chloe Kelly (for Mead 64) Added energy. Stuck with the ball all the way to poke home the winner in extra time.

7

Alessia Russo (for White 56) 7; Alex Greenwood (for Daly 88) 6; Jill Scott (for Stanway 89) 6; Nikita Parris (Hemp 119) 6.

Germany (4-3-3)

Merle Frohms Strong stop to deny White early on. Alert on the goal line throughout. Couldn’t do anything about Toone’s goal. 7

Giulia Gwinn Came into the match in the second half with her surging runs forward from right-back. 7

Kathrin Hendrich Dealt well with White and then Russo in the air. Showed her strength in marshalling the back line. 7

Marina Hegering Early chance to take the lead. Physical presence in the back line and confidence in possession. 7

Felicitas Rauch Struggled to track the run of Mead. Booked in the first half. Deliveries good from set-pieces. 6

Sara Däbritz Full of running with a presence in all areas. Well-struck effort kept out by Bronze early on. 8

Lena Oberdorf Calm and controlled in the middle. The 20-year-old displayed why she is one of the players of the tournament. 8

Lina Magull Quiet first period by her usual standards but came alive in the second. High-quality finish to equalise. Germany’s player of the match – 8

Svenja Huth Her typical busy self in Germany’s front line. Up for the challenge and the instigator of many attacks. 8

Lea Schüller Late call-up because of Alexandra Popp’s injury in the warm-up and could not make an impact up front. 6

Jule Brand Quiet game in the forward line. Struggled to find her feet. Substituted at half-time. 6

Substitutes

Tabea Wassmuth (for Brand 45) 7; Nicole Anyomi (for Schuller 67) 7; Sydney Lohmann (for Dabritz 73) 6; Linda Dallmann (for Magull 90) 6; Sara Doorsoun (for Hegering 103) 6; Lena Lattwein (for Rauch 113) 6.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Svenja Huth
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Felicitas Rauch
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sydney Lohmann
Person
Alex Greenwood
Person
Alexandra Popp
The Guardian

Zawahiri’s killing was a Biden play for popularity – but it may have unintended consequences

A decade after US Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden in a special operation in Pakistan, Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US drone strike in Kabul. Both men were synonymous with the image of al-Qaida. But more than anything, the killing of Zawahiri is a symbolic success for Joe Biden, whose approval rating has been dismally low recently. Even before the ill-fated military withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the Taliban seizing power, the US president had been vigorously trying to avoid discussing the country in his media engagements. Unsurprisingly, he is now trying to capitalise on the drone strike that killed Zawahiri to seek redemption in Afghanistan.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Marina Hegering
The Guardian

Ayman al-Zawahiri obituary

After nearly two decades in hiding, the Egyptian terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, successor to Osama bin Laden as head of al-Qaida, has died aged 71. He was killed by two missiles fired from a US drone at his home in central Kabul. Zawahiri provided the arguments and the systematic organisation that persuaded Bin Laden, six years his junior, to operate on an international scale, culminating in the attacks of 11 September 2001 in the US that resulted in more than 3,000 deaths. However, after Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahiri made threats, but never repeated atrocities against the west on the scale of 9/11.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success

England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
UEFA
The Guardian

Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring

Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russia claims US ‘directly involved’ in Ukraine war

The role of American intelligence in the war in Ukraine has been put under scrutiny after Russia accused the White House of supplying targeting information used by Kyiv to conduct long-range missile strikes. Russia’s defence ministry claimed Washington was “directly involved” in the war, and had passed on intelligence that...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

386K+
Followers
90K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy