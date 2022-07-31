Deputies respond to crash involving salt water truck, train on Highway 1 at French Rd

shreveportmag.com
KTAL
10 people injured in wreck involving SporTran bus
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten people were injured in crash involving a SporTran bus and a pickup truck late Wednesday morning in north Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, it happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Market Street and Aero Drive. A truck hauling a trailer loaded with cut trees was heading north on North Market Street when it collided with a SporTran bus heading west on Kansas City Drive going towards Aero Drive.
Authorities need help identifying suspects in Grimmett Drive burglary
Shreveport, LA – According to the Shreveport Police Department, the burglary occurred right after 1 p.m. July 4, 2022. It happened in the 1300 block of Grimmett Drive at the Carvana dealership. The responding officers discovered that a white male burglarized a garage on the property. The unidentified suspect...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KTAL
One person injured in late night stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
1 arrested in shooting at trail ride in Webster Parish
The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office says one person is charged so far in the ongoing investigation into a shooting at an illegal trail ride over the weekend that left three people injured, including a local high school student.
KTBS
SPD seeks help finding vehicle burglar who was caught on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are turning to the public in their efforts to solve a theft case that occurred last month. Shreveport police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 500 block of Pierremont Road on July 16. The thief was caught on camera attempting to steal the car. Minutes...
Shreveport Suspects Sought in Residential Burglary
On July 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 6600 block of central Street in reference to a burglary of a residence. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspects. That footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspected burglars.
Pilot makes emergency landing near Marshall after power loss
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss. The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss […]
KTAL
Rodessa home burns down in early morning fire
RODESSA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working to contain the flames that destroyed a home early Tuesday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene on W. Main St., where the home was already fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the single-story wood frame home was vacant for several years. No one was inside at the time.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
bossierpress.com
Arrest of Paul Jacob Norman II of the 5200 block of John Wilson in Bossier City
Norman was arrested on 07/27/2022 for Possession of Schedule II, methamphetamines, which were. found pursuant to a search warrant at his home during the investigation of at least three recent and separate. sexual assault investigations on three different women. He was additionally charged on 07/29/2022 with one. count of First...
KTBS
Domestic dispute turned Shreveport hostage situation ends with arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning. Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending. Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic...
52-year-old woman dies at hospital after motorcycle crash on West 70th Street
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, the fatal crash occurred right before 11 p.m. late Friday night. It happened on West 70th Street. Shreveport Police Department officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash. The responding officers discovered that the 52-year-old passenger of the motorcycle, later...
KTAL
One wounded in early morning Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police responded to the scene on the corner of Southern Ave. and E. 70th St. just after 12:15 a.m. Officials say a man in his 30s left a party in a different location and was shot, and then the car stopped at that location.
KSLA
1 shot at west Shreveport party; gunman sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting that took place in west Shreveport early Monday morning. Dispatchers got the call just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1 near the intersection of Southern Avenue and East 70th Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot...
Man arrested after trying to pay for beer with stolen debit card, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Huntington man was arrested Monday after getting caught using a stolen debit card to pay for beer, police say. According to a report from Lufkin police, 35-year-old Jason Whitley was caught on surveillance footage entering a vehicle and stealing a purse out of it at around 9:15 a.m. At around […]
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police remind residents of vehicle temperature safety
Summer heat is still with us, and temperatures inside an enclosed vehicle can prove deadly after only a few minutes. With the windows closed, the temperature climbs one degree per minute for the first half hour, with the average vehicle interior reaching almost 45 degrees hotter after one hour. Even...
KSLA
3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals. Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression. Woman identified in W. 70th Street crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in...
KSLA
Motorcycle passenger killed in West 70th wreck named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who died in the West 70th single-vehicle wreck has been named. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) reported that on Friday, July 29 at 10:45 p.m., Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in a single-vehicle wreck at the 7100 block of West 70th Street. She was the passenger on the motorcycle.
