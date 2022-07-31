Max’s Moment – Haydon Cowherd for the Goal

www.yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Drop 6-3 Decision at Calloway in Preseason Scrimmage
The Christian County Colonels now set their sights on the beginning of the regular season following their preseason soccer scrimmage Tuesday evening at Calloway County. Tuesday night’s match turned out to be a story of two halves as the Colonels fell to the Lakers 6-3. The opening half belonged...
Blazers Fall to Murray in Monday Night Scrimmage
With the season just a week away, the University Heights Academy Blazers continued their preparations for the start of the new soccer season Monday evening. The Blazers hosted the defending 1st Region champion Murray Tigers in a preseason season scrimmage. Murray would end up taking the scrimmage 5-1. UHA’s goal...
Lady Wildcats Impressive in Scrimmage Win Against Christian County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked ready for the start of the new season Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats got a monster night from Lania Hite as they cruised past Christian County 10-1 in a preseason scrimmage at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Hite scored five goals to lead the...
PHOTOS – Murray 5 Caldwell Girls 0 (scrimmage)
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers played their final preseason scrimmage Tuesday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton, but dropped a 5-0 decision to Murray High School. Caldwell’s girls will open the regular season on Monday as part of a girls and boys varsity doubleheader at Webster County. See some...
Four Shoot Under 40 as Todd Central Cruises Past Clarksville (w/PHOTOS)
It is pretty obvious that the Todd County Central Rebels like playing on their home golf course at Elk Fork Country Club. Four Rebels shot under 40 Thursday afternoon as Todd Central rolled past Clarksville High School 153-204. Preston Rager took medalist honors with a round of 37, edging out...
Rebels Pick Up Scrimmage Win at Webster County
The Todd County Central Rebels look ready to continue their late-season momentum from the 2021 soccer season. The Rebels journeyed to Dixon Tuesday evening and came away with a 3-1 scrimmage win over the Webster County Trojans. The Trojans took an early 1-0 lead in the match, but the Rebels...
Lady Rockets Run Past Lady Colonels in Scrimmage
The Christian County Lady Colonels continued their preparations for the start of the 2022 soccer season Monday evening. The Lady Colonels hosted the Crittenden County Lady Rockets at the Stadium of Champions. The Lady Colonels, who struggled at times to find the net last season, had that same difficulty Monday...
VIDEO – Joey Falco Off to a Strong Start for Hoptown Golf
Joey Falco has been a model of consistency for Hopkinsville High early in the golf season with just five shots separating his scores in his first five matches. Falco discussed his start and expectations for the season in this YSE interview.
Colonels Rout Falcons 8-0 in Preseason Soccer Scrimmage
After struggling at times to find the goal last season, Monday night’s scrimmage held some promise for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels put up 8 goals on the scoreboard as they rolled past Fort Campbell 8-0 in a preseason scrimmage at the Stadium of Champions. The Colonels took...
Lindsey Sisters Post Matching Scores at Hopkinsville Invitational (w/PHOTOS)
UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey hit the course at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, tying for 11th in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. Both carded an 82, including 41 on the front and back, finishing a stroke back of Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort...
Wildcat Golfers Settle for 9th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Once again, Hunter Reynolds led the way for the Trigg County boys golf team, but the Wildcats had a difficult time on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Reynolds posted a 38 on the front and a 39...
TOP SHOTS – Hopkinsville Girls Golf Invitational
Cate Blane and Anna Fort both posted top-10 finishes for Hoptown and UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey tied for 11th at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville Golf Invitational. Check out some of the day’s best shots from the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club.
Falco Leads Host Tigers at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
The Hopkinsville boys golf team welcomed almost twenty teams to the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Joey Falco led the Tigers to an 11th-place showing with a 347, with McCracken County taking 1st-place just ahead of 2nd-place St....
Trigg Cheerleaders Win Top Award at UCA Camp
The Trigg County High School cheerleading squad brought home the top award at the UCA Cheer Camp on July 21 at McCracken County High School. Trigg won the Top Banana Award for spirit and sportsmanship and won first place in Camp Routine Championships. The squad also earned the gold ribbon for camp routine evaluation, and won blue superior ribbons for GameDay Sideline and Cheer Evaluations.
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
Landon Hunt Places 6th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Landon Hunt topped Christian County’s golfers on Monday with a 4-over-par 76 in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. He was one of three players to tie for sixth place in action at Hopkinsville Country Club. Hunt shot 38 on each side of the course. Drew...
