HAL BRADY: A word of thanks for our teachers

Just a few days ago, the Fox and McWhorter families of Carrollton, Georgia were unable to receive internet access at their homes. Today, they have a fiber connection delivering extremely fast, reliable internet service from Crossbeam, the residential internet company of SyncGlobal Telecom. Kristi McWhorter stated, “We are just so excited to finally be able to live; to be able to do homework, to watch family movies, to just be able to stream on our phones… to be a part of the real world.” In cooperation with Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (CEMC), Crossbeam is bringing residential fiber internet to unserved and underserved communities in West Georgia. Construction of the Phase 1 fiber network buildout began in December 2021. When complete this rural network will make high-speed internet access available to nearly 10,000 Carroll EMC members across 200 square miles in parts of Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties. “Establishing this fiber infrastructure is perhaps the single most important step to ensure our community can grow and thrive in decades to come,” said Kyle Williamson CEO of SyncGlobal. “Crossbeam internet service will be life-changing for many in the area who have little or no access to the internet.” The fiber-optic network Crossbeam is building offers internet download speeds of 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps. Expansion of the fiber network will continue for multiple years, with the goal of eventually expanding throughout Carroll EMC’s electric service area. “The continued prosperity of our members and communities hinges on their having the same access to high-speed internet that people in America’s largest cities enjoy.” said Tim Martin, President and CEO, of Carroll EMC. In addition to the Fox and McWhorter families, approximately 20 homes will participate in Crossbeam’s beta activation period. Crossbeam anticipates that service will be made available to approximately 1,000 homes in portions of southwestern Carroll County and northwestern Heard County by the end of the year. Register your address at crossbeam.net to ensure you are updated as the project moves forward.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO