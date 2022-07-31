HAL BRADY: A word of thanks for our teachers

www.news-daily.com
Opelika City Schools celebrate faculty, staff with Welcome Back Breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Brown Agency and Stone Martin Builders, Alabama’s largest home builders, sponsored a Welcome Back Breakfast for the faculty and staff of Opelika City Schools. At this event, breakfast was provided to over 600 school employees. “Teachers take on many roles as mentors, leaders, and...
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love
Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
School system returns to pre-pandemic meal prices
Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students – and a return to pre-pandemic meal prices. Breakfast for elementary, middle and high school students will be $1, while elementary lunches will be $2.80 and middle/high lunches will be $3.05. Parents...
CHIME IN: Send in pictures of your kids on their first day of school!
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Summer vacation has come to an end for some students in our area as school started back today. Since August 1 marks the first day back to school for some of our Chattahoochee Valley counties - we are on the edge of our seats to see your “first day” pictures!
“Back to School” dates for Muscogee County School District students
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) wants to remind the community about the start dates for the academic school year for grades Pre-K through 12th-grade students. According to the Director of Communications for MCSD, the first day of school for Pre-K through 2nd-grade students is Friday, Aug. 5, and 3rd-grade […]
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
New Morrow High opens for 2022-23 school year
MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year. Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility. Work began on the 344,727 square-foot building in January 2020. The three story facility...
Phenix City Interim Superintendent shares top priorities for upcoming school year
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City students will return to the classroom on Thursday. A sense of normalcy is at the top of the list of things Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says he wants out of this year. In Phenix City, mask are not required, but Seldon says...
Pet of the Week: T-Bone
T-Bone is a precious Black and Tan Coonhound mix puppy who is about five months old. T-bone has long legs and big paws, and he is a little mischievous. He likes to chase balls and play with toys, but he also likes to be involved in whatever his humans are doing. Expect him to tug on the edge of your trash bag or swipe your towel while you’re cleaning house, and never leave your PB&J unattended!
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
Clayton County board Chair Jeff Turner hosting annual 5K
JONESBORO — Board of Commission Chairman Jeffrey Turner is hosting his 8th annual Fitness 5K run/walk Aug. 27. The race will begin and end at Lee Street Park, 155 Lee St. in Jonesboro. In-person and virtual options to join are available for $25. Funds raised will go to support...
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
Award ceremony recognizes local talent, artists in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Red Carpet was out and shining at the Tri-City Award Ceremony Sunday night. The ceremony, hosted by Phoenix Entertainment, recognized many talented people in the Columbus and Phenix City area. Some of the categories - just to name a few - include Best Male Artist...
Columbus Urban League hosts ‘All White Attire Gala’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One bridge connected two communities Sunday evening for a good cause. The 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge connected Uptown Columbus and Phenix City with music and laughter. Columbus Urban League hosted an ‘All White Attire Gala’. The nonprofit organization is also celebrating a half of century of...
Columbus Police looking for missing elderly man, Earnest Harris
UPDATE 08/03/2022: The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that Harris has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man and requesting public assistance to locate him. Earnest Harris, 86, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on the 2200 block of Skylake Drive on […]
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!. On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!
Crossbeam fiber internet is being tested in homes of two Carrollton families
Just a few days ago, the Fox and McWhorter families of Carrollton, Georgia were unable to receive internet access at their homes. Today, they have a fiber connection delivering extremely fast, reliable internet service from Crossbeam, the residential internet company of SyncGlobal Telecom. Kristi McWhorter stated, “We are just so excited to finally be able to live; to be able to do homework, to watch family movies, to just be able to stream on our phones… to be a part of the real world.” In cooperation with Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (CEMC), Crossbeam is bringing residential fiber internet to unserved and underserved communities in West Georgia. Construction of the Phase 1 fiber network buildout began in December 2021. When complete this rural network will make high-speed internet access available to nearly 10,000 Carroll EMC members across 200 square miles in parts of Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties. “Establishing this fiber infrastructure is perhaps the single most important step to ensure our community can grow and thrive in decades to come,” said Kyle Williamson CEO of SyncGlobal. “Crossbeam internet service will be life-changing for many in the area who have little or no access to the internet.” The fiber-optic network Crossbeam is building offers internet download speeds of 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps. Expansion of the fiber network will continue for multiple years, with the goal of eventually expanding throughout Carroll EMC’s electric service area. “The continued prosperity of our members and communities hinges on their having the same access to high-speed internet that people in America’s largest cities enjoy.” said Tim Martin, President and CEO, of Carroll EMC. In addition to the Fox and McWhorter families, approximately 20 homes will participate in Crossbeam’s beta activation period. Crossbeam anticipates that service will be made available to approximately 1,000 homes in portions of southwestern Carroll County and northwestern Heard County by the end of the year. Register your address at crossbeam.net to ensure you are updated as the project moves forward.
