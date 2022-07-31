ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

Feds seize liquid meth worth $2.1M at Texas port

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csbsx_0gziLJDs00
US Customs and Border Protection Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations in Rio Grande City, Texas, recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth $2.1 million from a passenger vehicle. (danielfela/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations in Rio Grande City, Texas, recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth $2.1 million from a passenger vehicle.

According to a news release, officers assigned to the Rio Grande City International Bridge encountered a 2012 Dodge arriving from Mexico on July 24.

Investigators discovered 110 pounds of suspected liquid meth concealed within the vehicle, the agency stated.

“Our frontline CBP officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry utilized their training, experience and use of our canine teams and technology to interdict a substantial load of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma/Rio Grande City Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, while the vehicle’s driver, a 41-year-old male U.S. citizen, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rio Grande City, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Rio Grande City, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Mexico#Dodge#Cbp#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy