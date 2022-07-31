Lady Blazers Blank Tilghman in Preseason Contest

www.yoursportsedge.com
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Drop 6-3 Decision at Calloway in Preseason Scrimmage
The Christian County Colonels now set their sights on the beginning of the regular season following their preseason soccer scrimmage Tuesday evening at Calloway County. Tuesday night’s match turned out to be a story of two halves as the Colonels fell to the Lakers 6-3. The opening half belonged...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Impressive in Scrimmage Win Against Christian County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked ready for the start of the new season Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats got a monster night from Lania Hite as they cruised past Christian County 10-1 in a preseason scrimmage at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Hite scored five goals to lead the...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Fall to Murray in Monday Night Scrimmage
With the season just a week away, the University Heights Academy Blazers continued their preparations for the start of the new soccer season Monday evening. The Blazers hosted the defending 1st Region champion Murray Tigers in a preseason season scrimmage. Murray would end up taking the scrimmage 5-1. UHA’s goal...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Lady Lyons vs Calloway County
The Lyon County Lady Lyons hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers in a preseason soccer match Tuesday evening at Lee S. Jones Park. YSE was there for the match and got these pics. Take a look. Lady Lyons vs Calloway County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcat Golfers Settle for 9th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Once again, Hunter Reynolds led the way for the Trigg County boys golf team, but the Wildcats had a difficult time on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Reynolds posted a 38 on the front and a 39...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Pick Up Scrimmage Win at Webster County
The Todd County Central Rebels look ready to continue their late-season momentum from the 2021 soccer season. The Rebels journeyed to Dixon Tuesday evening and came away with a 3-1 scrimmage win over the Webster County Trojans. The Trojans took an early 1-0 lead in the match, but the Rebels...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Cheerleaders Win Top Award at UCA Camp
The Trigg County High School cheerleading squad brought home the top award at the UCA Cheer Camp on July 21 at McCracken County High School. Trigg won the Top Banana Award for spirit and sportsmanship and won first place in Camp Routine Championships. The squad also earned the gold ribbon for camp routine evaluation, and won blue superior ribbons for GameDay Sideline and Cheer Evaluations.
yoursportsedge.com
Harrison Leaves Trigg XC for Stewart County
With the start of the cross country season less than a month away, Ken Harrison has left the Trigg County program to become the cross country coach at Stewart County, Tennessee. Harrison called it the right move at the time, adding he lives just 16 miles from the Dover school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mayfield-messenger.com
MHS named School of the Year runner-up by Batteries Plus
The night that a tornado came ripping through Mayfield and Graves County, Mayfield High School showed itself to be a true community member. The night of Dec. 10, when an EF-4 tornado destroyed several houses and buildings in the city, Mayfield High School served as a temporary shelter for area residents.
WBBJ
Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky
FULTON, Ky. — A free show is being held just across the border in Kentucky. The Fulton Tourism Commission is hosting Music by KOTA on Aug. 13. They are an alternative rock band from Memphis, and their work has been influenced by many big name stars and groups like the Beatles, John Mayer, the Rolling Stones and more.
wkms.org
Mayfield-Graves Co. Fairgrounds prepares to send supplies to eastern Ky. flood survivors
When a tornado outbreak devastated Mayfield about eight months ago, the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds became a donation and supply hub. Now, as floods devastate eastern Kentucky, volunteers and workers at the fairgrounds are getting ready to send extra supplies across the state to help with initial recovery efforts there. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Man Injured In South Road Rollover Crash
A wreck on South Road in Trigg County sent a Cadiz man to a Nashville hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Eddison Bryan was southbound when his car ran off the road and overturned ejecting him and a passenger. Bryan was taken by ambulance to meet with...
KFVS12
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
kbsi23.com
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
WBBJ
MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area
OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
mayfield-messenger.com
Another Family, Another Home
Homes and Hope for Kentucky was able to hand over a set of keys to yet another family in need. The Doran family lost their home during the Dec. 10 tornado. “We are blessed to offer the keys to the Doran family with another home built through the Homes and Hope for Kentucky organization. Thankful for Landon Arnett and his recognizing the need for this family to have a home,” said Steven Elder. “Such a wonderful celebration in Mayfield, Kentucky today. We can’t thank Joe Orr enough and the Amish, MDS folks and contractors who make dreams possible through the eyes of the Lord. Such a blessing.”
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
wpsdlocal6.com
18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
Comments / 0