Lady Blazers Blank Tilghman in Preseason Contest

Homes and Hope for Kentucky was able to hand over a set of keys to yet another family in need. The Doran family lost their home during the Dec. 10 tornado. “We are blessed to offer the keys to the Doran family with another home built through the Homes and Hope for Kentucky organization. Thankful for Landon Arnett and his recognizing the need for this family to have a home,” said Steven Elder. “Such a wonderful celebration in Mayfield, Kentucky today. We can’t thank Joe Orr enough and the Amish, MDS folks and contractors who make dreams possible through the eyes of the Lord. Such a blessing.”

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO