Wiffle ball tournament held to raise money for Golisano Children's Hospital

13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring for others
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Laurie Andressi who retired from Rochester General Hospital yesterday after 42 years in nursing. Her husband Rich, is so proud. He sent in an entire album of photos to celebrate the pride he feels in his wife's career. He asked for,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Family of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz directs calls for change at politicians
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Family and colleagues of a Rochester police officer killed in the line of duty are seeking answers from leaders. Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz became Rochester’s 42nd homicide of the year, and it's a number that has since increased. He died on July 21 protecting people who live in a community plagued by violence.
NJ PBA trailer offers support during Rochester police officer funeral
"We're going to stand by when that coffin goes by and pay respect for him. Give a final farewell to him," says Ed Pisconski.
Lollypop Farm holds special adoption event, cancels fees
“It’s more responsibility on them,” mother Argia Marion said. “It will show them how to take responsibility to take care of a living breathing animal.”
13 WHAM
Community honors fallen officer, shows support for police
Rochester, N.Y. — The sheer amount of people who turned out to pay their respects to Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz Monday was staggering, as law enforcement and civilians honored his life and legacy. A sea of blue lined Broad Street, as a police motorcade carried Mazurkiewicz's body up Exchange Boulevard...
WHEC TV-10
National Night Out community-building campaign to foster police-community partnerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Residents, police officers and city staff participated in "National Night Out" gatherings across the city of Rochester Tuesday night. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. "It gives...
13 WHAM
Perinton community pays final respects to fallen RPD officer
Perinton, N.Y. — Following a more than three-hour service in downtown Rochester, the procession for fallen RPD officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz continued on to White Haven Memorial Park. Both civilians and first responders lined the route to pay respects to the fallen officer, including Donald Lucas from the Blue Knights...
Penfield barber gives free cuts to Rochester police in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Hicks plans to give free haircuts to RPD officers and their families every year on the anniversary of Officer Mazurkiewicz's death as a way to keep his legacy and memory alive.
Rochester mother and daughter taking on the world one paper straw at a time
It's called Roc Paper Straws and according to its founders, it's the only paper straw manufacturer in New York State and the northeast.
13 WHAM
PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the community...
WHEC TV-10
Five weeks before school and RCSD has 352 teacher vacancies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two years ago the Rochester City School District didn't have enough bus drivers to get every child to school on the first day of school. This year the problem is teachers. Five weeks from opening day and RCSD has nearly 400 teacher vacancies. "You know...
13 WHAM
'Please watch over us': Children eulogize slain RPD officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Anthony Mazurkiewicz was a hero to the community - and a hero to his family. All four of his children eulogized him Monday, sharing memories and what they'll miss about him. "We never, ever questioned his love for us because he showed it in all the...
WHEC TV-10
Local High School hosts Latino Community Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Vertus High School promotes peace through the celebration of the Latino culture on Saturday. There was live music, food, and various festivities at the all-boys high school in Rochester. This is the second installation of its Summer of Hope community event trilogy. Vertus aspires to provide...
13 WHAM
Missing teen from Parma found safe
Ayden Cuvelier has been found and is safe according to the Monroe County Sheriff's office. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a missing teen. Ayden Cuvelier, 14, was last seen at his home in Parma around 6 a.m. Monday. Cuvelier is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hometown honors fallen RPD officer; residents invited to light Perinton blue
PERINTON, N.Y. — The hometown of fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is paying their respects ahead of his memorial services. The town of Perinton is lighting up blue during a procession on Sunday in honor of Mazurkiewicz, who served the department for 29 years. Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot on July 21.
Third Rochester man charged with murder for Genesee St. shooting
According to police records, he is the third city resident charged with the shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon McClary.
Procession, funeral held for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
"With literally hundreds saluting Officer Mazurkiewicz, you heard nothing but the noise of silence," said News 8's Adam Chodak.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
13 WHAM
Sam Carter hosts inaugural 'Good Day Rochester Games'
Gates, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester showcased some up-and-coming young athletes in the Rochester area Wednesday morning, as Sam Carter hosted the first-ever (and possibly last) Good Day Rochester Games. He took us to the track at Gates Chili High School to spotlight the Maximum Velocity Track & Field...
