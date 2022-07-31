VIDEO – Hutchinson Evaluates Tigers’ Scrimmage Win

www.yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Impressive in Scrimmage Win Against Christian County
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats looked ready for the start of the new season Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats got a monster night from Lania Hite as they cruised past Christian County 10-1 in a preseason scrimmage at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Hite scored five goals to lead the...
Colonels Drop 6-3 Decision at Calloway in Preseason Scrimmage
The Christian County Colonels now set their sights on the beginning of the regular season following their preseason soccer scrimmage Tuesday evening at Calloway County. Tuesday night’s match turned out to be a story of two halves as the Colonels fell to the Lakers 6-3. The opening half belonged...
PHOTOS – UHA Tennis Banquet
University Heights Academy recognized the members of their 2022 tennis teams Wednesday evening during their annual tennis banquet at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the evening and got these pics. Take a look. UHA Tennis Banquet.
Rebels Pick Up Scrimmage Win at Webster County
The Todd County Central Rebels look ready to continue their late-season momentum from the 2021 soccer season. The Rebels journeyed to Dixon Tuesday evening and came away with a 3-1 scrimmage win over the Webster County Trojans. The Trojans took an early 1-0 lead in the match, but the Rebels...
Wildcat Golfers Settle for 9th at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
Once again, Hunter Reynolds led the way for the Trigg County boys golf team, but the Wildcats had a difficult time on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Reynolds posted a 38 on the front and a 39...
Lindsey Sisters Post Matching Scores at Hopkinsville Invitational (w/PHOTOS)
UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey hit the course at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, tying for 11th in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational. Both carded an 82, including 41 on the front and back, finishing a stroke back of Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort...
Falco Leads Host Tigers at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
The Hopkinsville boys golf team welcomed almost twenty teams to the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Joey Falco led the Tigers to an 11th-place showing with a 347, with McCracken County taking 1st-place just ahead of 2nd-place St....
TOP SHOTS – Hopkinsville Girls Golf Invitational
Cate Blane and Anna Fort both posted top-10 finishes for Hoptown and UHA’s Rheagan and Conlee Lindsey tied for 11th at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville Golf Invitational. Check out some of the day’s best shots from the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club.
Colonels Rout Falcons 8-0 in Preseason Soccer Scrimmage
After struggling at times to find the goal last season, Monday night’s scrimmage held some promise for the Christian County Colonels. The Colonels put up 8 goals on the scoreboard as they rolled past Fort Campbell 8-0 in a preseason scrimmage at the Stadium of Champions. The Colonels took...
Trigg Cheerleaders Win Top Award at UCA Camp
The Trigg County High School cheerleading squad brought home the top award at the UCA Cheer Camp on July 21 at McCracken County High School. Trigg won the Top Banana Award for spirit and sportsmanship and won first place in Camp Routine Championships. The squad also earned the gold ribbon for camp routine evaluation, and won blue superior ribbons for GameDay Sideline and Cheer Evaluations.
Elijah Underhill to Go from ‘West to East’
It did not take Elijah Underhill very long to select his new collegiate home. The Christian County senior announced Tuesday in a social media post that he would now be playing collegiate baseball at Eastern Kentucky University. Underhill, who had originally committed to Western Kentucky University in September 2021, de-committed...
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Brandon Goes From Bunker to Birdie
Todd County Central’s Jacob Brandon posted a 79 on Monday to help the Rebels to a 6th-place showing at the Hopkinsville/University Heights Invitational at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Watch as Brandon finds his way out of the sand and then rattles in a long birdie putt on...
TOP TEN – Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational
It was the boys’ turn on Monday at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club High School Invitational, with almost twenty teams competing at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Check out some of the day’s best shots in this Top Ten.
