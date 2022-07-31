ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Breckenridge local joins the ranks of National Association of Realtors’ 30 under 30

By Eili Wright
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago
www.summitdaily.com

Related
Summit Daily News

Town of Vail blocks all permits for Vail Resorts housing project

VAIL — The blows keep coming for Vail Resorts in Colorado. The Vail Town Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance that suspended all permits for any activity on Vail Resorts’ property in East Vail where the company wants to build worker housing. The town earlier this year approved a resolution to begin condemnation of the property, blocking the ski operator’s plan to build employee housing on a parcel it owns that is part of the local bighorn sheep herd’s winter range.
VAIL, CO
milehighcre.com

Construction of Affordable Housing Community in Littleton Underway

Construction has begun on Trailhead Community’s affordable housing project in Littleton. The first-of-its-kind apartment complex in Colorado will allocate 50 percent of its 80 units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the other 50 percent for seniors and working professionals. A cooperative management model will integrate residents to create an intentional and synergistic community.
LITTLETON, CO
Colorado Daily

NJ’s Ivy Realty buys FRCC buildings in Longmont

A pair of out-of-town investors have traded a two-building campus in Longmont that’s home to the Boulder County Front Range Community College campus. The properties at 2190 and 2121 Miller Drive, which total about 117,000 square feet, were bought by Ivy Front Range Property LLC, a holding company operated by Montvale, N.J., investment outfit Ivy Realty LLC, for $20.95 million, Boulder County real estate records show.
LONGMONT, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Verona Apartments Break Ground in Highlands Ranch

Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living —the Company’s fast-growing national multifamily division — has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch. Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

More home sellers cutting prices in metro Denver

Putting your house up for sale is stressful enough. Now, sellers find themselves having to cut their listing price after the home is already on the market. Two to three times more sellers in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs reconsidered their list prices and then lowered them in June compared to a year ago, according to new data from Zillow.
DENVER, CO
Suzie Glassman

9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
Summit Daily News

Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions

There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8. At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.

Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
DENVER, CO
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver

If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump

A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Volunteers needed for connector trail project in Breckenridge

The nonprofit Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado is seeking volunteers for a connector trail project in Breckenridge from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 7. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, volunteers 12 years old and up will work to build a new nonmotorized trail to connect the Tiger Dredge Trailhead to the Galena Ditch Trail. Children ages 6 to 11 years old can also participate, and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will host educational activities by Nature’s Educators.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

