Breckenridge local joins the ranks of National Association of Realtors’ 30 under 30

www.summitdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Town of Vail blocks all permits for Vail Resorts housing project
VAIL — The blows keep coming for Vail Resorts in Colorado. The Vail Town Council on Tuesday night approved an emergency ordinance that suspended all permits for any activity on Vail Resorts’ property in East Vail where the company wants to build worker housing. The town earlier this year approved a resolution to begin condemnation of the property, blocking the ski operator’s plan to build employee housing on a parcel it owns that is part of the local bighorn sheep herd’s winter range.
milehighcre.com
Construction of Affordable Housing Community in Littleton Underway
Construction has begun on Trailhead Community’s affordable housing project in Littleton. The first-of-its-kind apartment complex in Colorado will allocate 50 percent of its 80 units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the other 50 percent for seniors and working professionals. A cooperative management model will integrate residents to create an intentional and synergistic community.
Colorado Daily
NJ’s Ivy Realty buys FRCC buildings in Longmont
A pair of out-of-town investors have traded a two-building campus in Longmont that’s home to the Boulder County Front Range Community College campus. The properties at 2190 and 2121 Miller Drive, which total about 117,000 square feet, were bought by Ivy Front Range Property LLC, a holding company operated by Montvale, N.J., investment outfit Ivy Realty LLC, for $20.95 million, Boulder County real estate records show.
Summit Daily News
Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle
COLORADO — Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milehighcre.com
Verona Apartments Break Ground in Highlands Ranch
Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living —the Company’s fast-growing national multifamily division — has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch. Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne looks to make wage increases for government employees as hiring becomes more competitive
As towns across Summit County look to beef up compensation and benefits in order to retain employees, the town of Silverthorne is continuing efforts to keep valuable employees as well as bringing on new ones. Town Manager Ryan Hyland said that the town completed a market study in order to...
highlandsranchherald.net
More home sellers cutting prices in metro Denver
Putting your house up for sale is stressful enough. Now, sellers find themselves having to cut their listing price after the home is already on the market. Two to three times more sellers in Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs reconsidered their list prices and then lowered them in June compared to a year ago, according to new data from Zillow.
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The 180-day permit for short term rentals should be reinstated
The municipal governments of Summit County are going ’round and ’round trying to solve the short-term housing dilemma. There are five general categories of owner/resident in this county. Full-time resident owners: live here, have paid property taxes several years, kids attend schools, invested in the community, etc. Part-time...
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
denverite.com
Sun Valley residents want to turn the defunct Zuni plant into a public market but Xcel may have other plans
Since 2015, the Zuni Generating Station near the South Platte River and W. 13th Avenue has sat idle. It provided Denverites with steam and electricity for over a 100 years but in 2015 the plant was retired and in 2021 it was decommissioned. So, what’s the plan for the over...
Summit Daily News
Local drought could end if rainy three-month outlook holds as Summit County enters week 8 of no fire restrictions
There are no fire restrictions recommended for Summit County from Tuesday, Aug. 2, through Monday, Aug. 8. At the Summit County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons reported that monsoonal rains should continue throughout the week and into the weekend. The two-week outlook predicts above average temperatures...
Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
restaurantclicks.com
13 Best Outdoor Dining Spots in Denver
If you plan on visiting Denver, Colorado, during your next vacation, this city offers plenty to do for avid lovers of the outdoors. You can find several spacious parks across the city, go to the Denver Zoo, and get a great view of the Rocky Mountains’ Front Range. Suppose...
How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump
A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
Summit Daily News
Volunteers needed for connector trail project in Breckenridge
The nonprofit Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado is seeking volunteers for a connector trail project in Breckenridge from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 7. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, volunteers 12 years old and up will work to build a new nonmotorized trail to connect the Tiger Dredge Trailhead to the Galena Ditch Trail. Children ages 6 to 11 years old can also participate, and Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will host educational activities by Nature’s Educators.
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Comments / 0