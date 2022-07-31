Sacramento firefighters put out flaming U-Haul trucks in Curtis Park. Now they have a cause

Fire crews responded to reports of a U-Haul truck fire in the Curtis Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Seven heavily damaged U-Haul box trucks and one with minor damage were found secondary to a vehicle fire. The call was made at 2:44 a.m.

The blaze was contained and extinguished in about 30-40 minutes.

Investigators found that the fire was caused by gas siphoning and are currently trying to locate the suspect, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.