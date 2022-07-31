Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent

280living.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
13-year-old girl becomes youngest Black student accepted into medical school. After only graduating high school a year ago, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker has been accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL. Wicker plans to begin her studies in 2024 after getting accepted...
uab.edu
UAB Medicine opens surgery clinic at Northwest Regional Health
And UAB Medicine have partnered to open a new UAB surgery clinic to serve patients in Northwest Alabama. The newly renovated clinic will be located at 200 Carraway Drive, Suite 2, in Winfield. The UAB surgery clinic will be led by Greg Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., the John H. Blue Chair...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Village Living
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
wbrc.com
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reveals how Miss Terry tweaked the plans for the latest Habitat house
Tradition is important at the University of Alabama, and the school has 18 championship trophies to prove it. The city of Tuscaloosa also has 18 trophies of a different kind — 18 houses built in the Tuscaloosa community after each national championship. The houses have been built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity in a project linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation, a charity of Nick and Terry Saban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Village Living
4 Mountain Brook businesses in running for Alabama Retailer of Year
Four businesses with locations in Mountain Brook are in the running for an Alabama Retailer of the Year award from the Alabama Retail Association. Those businesses are Smith’s Variety, Taco Mama, The Lingerie Shoppe and Tulipano. Six other businesses with locations in Mountain Brook were nominated but did not...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Village Living
MBS welcomes 47 new teachers for 2022-23 school year
Mountain Brook Schools held its annual New Teacher Orientation July 18-22 welcoming 47 new teachers to the district. Throughout the week, the MBS administrators worked with new teachers to explain the district’s purpose statement and what it means to provide an effective, challenging, and engaging education for every one of our students.
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
Tuscaloosa Pastor the Week: Pastor Terrence Cade
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week, Pastor Terrence E. Cade of Crossroads College & Young Adult Ministries on the campus of the University of Alabama. Services are held on Sundays at 10am and Thursdays at 7pm to serve students and the Tuscaloosa community. Pastor...
UA students are moving into off-campus housing
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are moving back to Tuscaloosa into off-campus apartments and houses this week. There were many U-Hauls and other moving trucks unloading boxes as students were moving back Friday morning. Morgan Kidd and her best friend Halli Webb are UA sophomore students who are excited for their […]
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide
Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
deseret.com
Former BYU football commit — 4-star DL Emmanuel Waller — has his new school
There was a time only a few months ago when four-star Alabama defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller was viewed as the prize jewel of BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class. As is often the way with recruiting though, Waller had a change of heart and decommitted from BYU in June. Six...
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season
Due to health issues, Chris Stewart to fill in for Eli Gold on Crimson Tide Sports Network
Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards
The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike McClure Jr. He's won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years.
Comments / 0