Nichelle Nichols, iconic 'Star Trek' actress, dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the "Star Trek" legend whose role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the sci-fi franchise's original 1960s TV series and movies helped break ground on TV for Black women, has died at age 89. Announcing her death in a statement shared to Nichols' official site on Sunday, her son, Kyle Johnson, wrote: "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO