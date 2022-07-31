Nichelle Nichols, iconic 'Star Trek' actress, dies at 89

www.fox10phoenix.com
Zoe Saldana on How Nichelle Nichols Made Her Feel Safe to Play Uhura in ‘Star Trek’
Zoe Saldaña “knew she had big shoes to fill” when she was cast as Uhura in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 feature film reboot of the Star Trek franchise, stepping into a role made famous by Nichelle Nichols. But she found a champion in Nichols herself, who offered sage advice. “Nichelle made me feel safe, told me to play her with all the confidence in the world,” Saldaña posted on Instagram Monday as a tribute to Nichols, who passed away over the weekend at age 89. “My hope is that we continue to keep her memory alive by celebrating her amazing body of...
Nichelle Nichols: George Takei and Lynda Carter lead tributes to ‘trailblazing’ Star Trek actor
George Takei has led the tributes to “trailblazing” Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday (30 July). She was 89. Nichols was best known for her role as communications officer Lt Uhura in the original Star Trek television series, which aired from 1966-69.Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson confirmed her death in a statement on Instagram on Sunday (31 July). “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow
Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’
Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Favorite’ Role
We never get tired of seeing interview clips of the legendary Don Knotts. So, as a way to celebrate what would’ve been his 98th birthday, we’re looking back at one of his many memorable moments. In a restored interview with Knotts from 1994, Knotts chatted with a Kansas...
How Rich Was ‘Godfather’ Actor James Caan Upon His Death at 82?
American actor James Caan, best known for his role in “The Godfather,” died on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. He had a net worth of roughly $20 million, according to multiple sources including Celebrity Net Worth. Find: How Rich Are Tom Hanks, Renée Zellweger and...
David Warner Dies: Veteran British Actor Who Starred ‘Titanic’ & ‘The Omen’ Was 80
David Warner, the veteran British actor, and star of Hollywood hits such as Titanic and The Omen, has died. He was 80. Warner died on Sunday at Denville Hall, a care home for members of the entertainment industry from “a cancer-related illness,” the BBC first reported. The actor’s family confirmed the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart” in a statement to the outlet.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Nichelle Nichols was a trailblazer who broke the glass ceiling for Black women in Hollywood
Nichelle Nichols, the "Star Trek" legend whose role as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the sci-fi franchise's original 1960s TV series and movies helped break ground on TV for Black women, has died at age 89. Announcing her death in a statement shared to Nichols' official site on Sunday, her son, Kyle Johnson, wrote: "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
Ana de Armas Confronts the Dark Side of Celebrity as Marilyn Monroe in New Trailer for ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas offers up a taste of the darker side of Hollywood, its adoring and obsessive crowds and incessantly flashing photo bulbs as Marilyn Monroe in the second look at Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe pic Blonde. Netflix released a second trailer for the upcoming NC-17 feature film, based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates on Thursday, giving viewers a closer look at how the Dominik-written and -directed film will explore the more unsavory parts of Monroe’s professional and private life. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix-Approved "Immersive" Squid Game Experience Coming to New York CityNetflix's 'The Witcher' Season...
Norman Lear Has Created Iconic Television Shows! See the Producer’s Impressive Net Worth
Some of the most popular sitcoms of the ‘70s came from the mind of producer Norman Lear. His success with scripted series and overall zest for show business are just some of the factors contributing to his massive net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money the entertainment icon makes.
James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82
Caan's memorable screen appearances included Brian's Song, The Godfather, Misery and Elf.
Why Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Owe the Password Revival to Betty White
Watch: Keke Palmer & Jimmy Fallon Thank Betty White for "Password" Betty White's legacy lives on. Before she became a Golden Girls icon, the actress was a mainstay celebrity contestant on the classic game show Password, hosted by husband and host Allen Ludden. Now, the NBC revival—hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon—is remembering the Hollywood legend by dedicating the August 9 series premiere in her honor.
Sarah Paulson Cheers on Beanie Feldstein's Final Funny Girl Performance: 'She's a Hero to Me'
Beanie Feldstein played the iconic role of Fanny Brice one last time on Sunday — and former costar Sarah Paulson took to social media to share her love for the Broadway star. The Ocean's 8 actress, 47, posted a montage of footage from Feldstein's final Funny Girl performance on...
