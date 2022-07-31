Nebraska Football: 3 breakout candidates for the 2022 season

saturdayblitz.com
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Will Nebraska reach bowl eligibility?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Big Ten Football Media Days have come and gone and the season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats now sits a...
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
York News-Times
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
247Sports
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
HuskerExtra.com
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
nebpreps.com
Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton
Josiah Dotzler has been around Creighton basketball virtually his entire life. His brother, Josh, was a star at Creighton from 2005 through 2009, so when Josiah announced his commitment to Creighton on Monday, it seemed appropriate. “Right after Peach Jam ended, coach Mac (Greg McDermott) said he wanted to sit...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Nebraska History
If you found out that someone won the lottery by purchasing a ticket at a specific location in your state, would you purchase a ticket at that same location in hopes that it would be lucky a second or third time? It could be your lucky day, and there is one way to find out. The Mega Million lottery jackpot reached over one billion dollars before one lucky winner was drawn on Friday. One billion as in nine zero's, and all for one person. The amount got so big that financial advisors have recommended that the winner stay anonymous for their own security. There has been a handful of very large lottery winnings in the past. Though people win the lottery everyday, there is someone from each state that has won the most money on a single lottery ticket.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
strictly-business.com
The Scarlet Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Scarlet Hotel (scarlethotelnebraska.com), a new boutique hotel located on Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), recently marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held in conjunction with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in May. The ceremony drew a large crowd, and in attendance to hold and cut the ribbon were Chamber President Jason Ball, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, NIC Executive Director Dan Duncan, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Co-owner Zach Weigert.
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collide south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Syracuse Rescue took Megan Brown, 38, of Tecumseh and truck driver Tim Busboom, 62, of Filley to the hospital with possible minor injuries. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver...
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 5 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
thebestmix1055.com
Warnings issued for toxic algae in northeast Nebraska
More warnings have been issued for harmful algae in northeast Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Willow Creek had already been previously on alert. Iron Horse...
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
