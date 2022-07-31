Fairborn sues forever chemical manufacturers

www.wyso.org
Greene County Public Health applying adulticide for mosquitos tonight
XENIA — Greene County Pubic Health announced they will be applying adulticide tonight for mosquito control from 9 p.m. through midnight, according to a media release. This will occur in the following areas, weather permitting:. Massie, Cato, and Kylemore Drives in Xenia. Rotary Park in Beavercreek. Angel’s Pass Park...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio COVID cases are rising
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Ohio COVID...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
wyso.org
A suicide prevention program teams Ohio gun shop owners with mental health services
Editor's note: This story contains discussions about suicide. A group of local gun shop owners is partnering with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation to launch a unique suicide prevention program in the state. Its mission is to reduce suicide among gun owners and their families to and promote safe firearm...
WDTN
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
greaterspringfield.com
Companies Are Starting & Expanding in Springfield - Ohio’s Central Location
Springfield and Clark County are centrally located in Ohio, providing easy access to the Dayton and Columbus markets. Beyond that, the city itself is growing rapidly, becoming a destination for families looking for a community that offers it all - good schools, parks, activities and affordable housing. New Businesses in...
dayton.com
Dayton Air Show attendance hits 80K; organizers looking at parking issues
About 80,000 people attended the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show this past weekend, perhaps the event’s strongest attendance in 15 years, show organizers said Monday. “I think it’s going to be more than 80,000, to be honest with you″ when a final count is complete, Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, the event’s parent entity, said at a press conference.
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
CNBC
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
dayton.com
Blossom Juicy Bar opens fifth location in Dayton area
Blossom Juicy Bar, a bubble tea shop with multiple locations across the Dayton area, has opened its fifth location at 2607 Wilmington Pike. “We opened our new location in hopes of reaching more people in the suburbs, so they would not have to go so far out to the mall or other areas to grab bubble tea,” said Oliver Santos, store manager at the new shop.
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Car on its top in Vandalia intersection
At the intersection of Dog Led Road and West National Road, a car is on its top. It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time.
dayton247now.com
Humane Society of Greater Dayton rescues 43 animals from Germantown farm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton discovered 43 malnourished and injured farm animals at a property in Germantown. A news release from the Humane Society described the conditions as, "Living in deplorable conditions with little to no fresh food. Water that looked more like sludge than anything suitable for drinking. Stalls nearly 3 feet deep in fecal matter."
Springfield’s National Night Out honors Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night marks a special occasion to help bridge together community members with local police. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. However, this year’s National Night Out feels different in the Miami Valley. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates […]
wyso.org
WYSO Evening News Update: voter turnout is predictably low for today's special primary election
Montgomery County voter turnout for special election is, as expected, low. (WYSO) Today was election day for the state’s second primary this year.—which is unusual. On the ballot were state congressional races and state party committee appointments. Even though today's turnout was low, election officials said they are expecting a robust turnout for the general election in November, so today is a good way for people to practice getting to the polls.
wyso.org
UNOFFICIAL SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS
We have the unofficial results from today’s local elections. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Butler County, Hanover Reserve, local option (RESULT - YES) : People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays. Butler County, Ross school levy (RESULT -...
2 local school districts seek additional funding; 1 passes, 1 fails
SPRINGFIELD — School districts sometimes use the August special election date as a way to get levies in front of voters in their communities. This year is no different, but only two local schools decided to take a levy to the voters. Clark-Shawnee Local School District in Clark County...
