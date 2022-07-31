Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Legend Who Played Nyota Uhura, Dies at 89

www.ign.com
Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
Sonequa Martin-Green, more 'Star Trek' actors tribute Nichelle Nichols: 'She made room for so many of us'
Following the death of Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura on the original "Star Trek" TV series, many celebrities paid tribute to her on social media.
Why Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds after his character was killed off in the penultimate episode of the show’s freshman run. But was the actor’s short stay in the new series part of the original plan?. Why did Bruce Horak, who plays Hemmer, leave Star Trek...
Nichelle Nichols' 'Star Trek' family praises 'unique artist who was ahead of her time'
George Takei, William Shatner, Zoe Saldana and other members of the 'Star Trek' family mourned Nichelle Nichols, the series' original Lt. Uhura.
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing Star Trek Icon, Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died. She was 89 years old. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, confirmed the news with a message posted to Nichols' Facebook page. It read, "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model...
Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-Winning Voice Behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning voice behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula and an entertainer whose career lasted over 70 years, has died at the age of 95. As reported by Variety, Carroll's death was confirmed by her representative, Derek Maki, and he shared that Carroll "died with her best friend by her side" in Cape Cod, Massachusetts while recovering from pneumonia.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!
When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer
Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
Prey Video Review
Prey debuts on Hulu on Aug. 5, 2022. Review by Tom Jorgensen. Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey never lets up. It’s full of the Predator franchise’s trademark violence and tension, but it’s the ferocious, star-making turn from Amber Midthunder that stands as its greatest strength. The movie’s sole focus on her lead character, Naru, means that the supporting roster comes off a little wooden, but when Prey’s tracking the young warrior’s duel with the Predator -- full of powerful imagery and creative kills -- it rarely falters.
People Are Sharing Which Celebrities They Think Would've Have Played A Character Better
"James Marsden could replace Chris Pratt in most of his movie roles."
Beavis and Butt-Head Premiere Review -- First Two Episodes
Beavis and Butt-Head premieres with two episodes on Paramount+ on Thursday, Aug. 4, and then will air one new episode weekly. It truly is the summer of Beavis and Butt-Head. After returning to the small screen from a hiatus that lasted over a decade, the pair starred in this summer’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a Paramount+ exclusive that found the teenage slackers doing what they do best: trying to score and being their arrestingly stupid selves. Now, they're back with more misadventures: a slew of fresh episodes rebooted for modern audiences that should appeal to fans old and new.
House of the Dragon Will Unleash 9 Dragons in Its First Season, And They'll Have Different Personalities
House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has confirmed that nine dragons will be unleashed in the first season of the HBO series and that each one will have "its own personality." Sapochnik told Empire Magazine that nine of the 17 dragons in HBO's House of the Dragon will glide,...
Leslie Grace's "Batgirl" Was Just Cancelled, And The Twitter World Has Some Words
What in the WB is going on?!
Rocky Star Sylvester Stallone Berates ‘Drago’ Spin-Off, Calls Producer and His Children ‘Vultures’
Rocky Balboa actor Sylvester Stallone showcased his displeasure towards the Drago spinoff, which was announced recently. Ivan Drago was introduced in Rocky IV as the antagonist to Stallone's Rocky, and the character was played by Dolph Lundgren. He later returned alongside his son Viktor, who played the villain opposite Michael B. Jordan's Donnie Creed in Creed II.
DC Takes One Step Forward and Ten Steps Back Following Marvel’s SDCC 2022 Panel
It's been over a week since San Diego Comic-Con 2022 concluded, and the event's big reveals seem to have finally sunk in for pop culture fans around the world. While the show included new announcements from HBO and Amazon for its Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings spinoffs, it was DC and Marvel that were placed at the center of attention by comic book fans attending SDCC 2022.
