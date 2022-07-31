ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Legend Who Played Nyota Uhura, Dies at 89

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 3 days ago
www.ign.com

Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
geekspin

Why Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds after his character was killed off in the penultimate episode of the show’s freshman run. But was the actor’s short stay in the new series part of the original plan?. Why did Bruce Horak, who plays Hemmer, leave Star Trek...
ComicBook

Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing Star Trek Icon, Dead at 89

Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died. She was 89 years old. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, confirmed the news with a message posted to Nichols' Facebook page. It read, "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
Nichelle Nichols
Gene Roddenberry
Zoe Saldana
Kate Mulgrew
Alex Kurtzman
William Shatner
George Takei
Collider

“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True

Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well lived and as such a model...
IGN

Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-Winning Voice Behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95

Pat Carroll, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning voice behind The Little Mermaid's Ursula and an entertainer whose career lasted over 70 years, has died at the age of 95. As reported by Variety, Carroll's death was confirmed by her representative, Derek Maki, and he shared that Carroll "died with her best friend by her side" in Cape Cod, Massachusetts while recovering from pneumonia.
IGN

Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!

When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
IGN

Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer

Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
IGN

Prey Video Review

Prey debuts on Hulu on Aug. 5, 2022. Review by Tom Jorgensen. Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey never lets up. It’s full of the Predator franchise’s trademark violence and tension, but it’s the ferocious, star-making turn from Amber Midthunder that stands as its greatest strength. The movie’s sole focus on her lead character, Naru, means that the supporting roster comes off a little wooden, but when Prey’s tracking the young warrior’s duel with the Predator -- full of powerful imagery and creative kills -- it rarely falters.
IGN

Beavis and Butt-Head Premiere Review -- First Two Episodes

Beavis and Butt-Head premieres with two episodes on Paramount+ on Thursday, Aug. 4, and then will air one new episode weekly. It truly is the summer of Beavis and Butt-Head. After returning to the small screen from a hiatus that lasted over a decade, the pair starred in this summer’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a Paramount+ exclusive that found the teenage slackers doing what they do best: trying to score and being their arrestingly stupid selves. Now, they're back with more misadventures: a slew of fresh episodes rebooted for modern audiences that should appeal to fans old and new.
IGN

Rocky Star Sylvester Stallone Berates ‘Drago’ Spin-Off, Calls Producer and His Children ‘Vultures’

Rocky Balboa actor Sylvester Stallone showcased his displeasure towards the Drago spinoff, which was announced recently. Ivan Drago was introduced in Rocky IV as the antagonist to Stallone's Rocky, and the character was played by Dolph Lundgren. He later returned alongside his son Viktor, who played the villain opposite Michael B. Jordan's Donnie Creed in Creed II.
IGN

DC Takes One Step Forward and Ten Steps Back Following Marvel’s SDCC 2022 Panel

It's been over a week since San Diego Comic-Con 2022 concluded, and the event's big reveals seem to have finally sunk in for pop culture fans around the world. While the show included new announcements from HBO and Amazon for its Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings spinoffs, it was DC and Marvel that were placed at the center of attention by comic book fans attending SDCC 2022.
