Sheriff: Man calls 911, confesses to killing family member in Polk County

www.wesh.com
Related
WESH
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Lake Wales Police Department held a procession on East Tillman Avenue as they transported the fallen...
Lake Wales Police Department K-9 killed in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Lake Wales Police Department K-9 named Max died in a shooting by a "violent suspect" Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed, adding that the alleged gunman also is dead. Described as "fearless," the Belgian Malinois dog joined the department in July 2016 with Officer...
WESH
'It's a nightmare': Police identify family of 5 dead in Orlando murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified the family of five found dead from an apparent murder-suicide. Officers were called to a home on Lake District Lane in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. The father, Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified...
fox13news.com
Lake Wales K-9 'murdered by violent suspect,' officials say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Lake Wales K-9 was killed in a neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place. Police said the shooting occurred Wednesday morning, adding that K-9 Max "was murdered by a violent suspect." That suspect, described as a convicted felon, was shot and killed by an officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County deputies search for hit-and-run suspect
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a suspect in a hit and run that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Winter Haven Sunday night.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a runaway juvenile being located. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 29 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic dispute. Alexander Cernoga, 34 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct after officers were dispatched to a residence on Hatton Lane near Wickes in reference to a disturbance.
5 dead, including children, in Florida murder-suicide, police say
The Orlando Police Department investigated an apparent murder-suicide involving children, according to a report.
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shock, heartbreak on streets outside murder-suicide home
ORLANDO, Fla. — The helicopters circling overhead brought out curious neighbors around Lake Nona’s Lake District Lane, who approached the people gathered near the news cameras and crime scene tape to ask what was going on. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The news that five...
Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
Deputies identify man found shot to death in crashed car at Orlando apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a murder. Deputies responded to the Camden at Lakeside Apartments just before 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find a black Nissan Altima that had crashed into...
fox13news.com
Deadly revenge case in court
Tampa prosecutors say a woman plotted and executed the murder of a Dover mother and then tried to pin it on her ex-boyfriend, who she also had killed. She's now facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pasco County man, 11-month-old son have been found
Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.
WESH
Viral video: Florida woman stops deputies attempting to serve eviction at wrong home
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County woman pushed back when deputies showed up at her house to serve an eviction notice — and it turned out, the deputies were at the wrong home. Jennifer Michele didn’t expect to receive a Ring doorbell alert on Thursday showing two...
WESH
Child seriously hurt in Seminole County crash on I-4
A child was reportedly seriously hurt Wednesday morning in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. It was reported that CPR was in progress on a 7-year-old passenger. Drivers can expect westbound lanes to remain closed while this crash...
Man in wheelchair fatally struck by SUV, Tesla in Pasco County, troopers say
A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by two cars on Tuesday night in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
fox13news.com
Woman accused of plotting Dover mother, ex-boyfriend's murders makes first court appearance
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa prosecutors say a woman plotted and executed the murder of a Dover mother and then tried to pin it on her ex-boyfriend, who she also had killed. Fatima Garcia Avila is now facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. She was in front of a Tampa judge Tuesday afternoon.
Mysuncoast.com
Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Neighbors in the Garden Walk in Bradenton are saddened over the deadly shooting that happened on Friday night in their apartment complex. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder. “I’m shocked,” said Jane Berman, a Garden Walk resident. “I was...
WESH
Orlando police looking for crossing guards
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hazel is one of the folks who will be manning the roughly 200 crossings at schools in Orlando. And with classes starting up soon, OPD says they still need help. Tuesday is training day for the people who will be getting your kids to school safely...
Winter Haven man calls 911, says he shot relative in the head, killing them: deputies
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday who killed one of its relatives early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0