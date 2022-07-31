Sheriff: Man calls 911, confesses to killing family member in Polk County

DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO