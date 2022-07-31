ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England beats Germany in European Championship final

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fCWV_0gziJxA000

England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time Sunday to win its first major women’s soccer title.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner. The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone’s goal for England.

After the final whistle, the England players danced and the crowd sang their anthem, “Sweet Caroline.” The good-natured atmosphere inside the stadium Sunday drew contrasts with the violent scenes when the England men’s team lost its European Championship final to Italy at the same stadium a year ago.

The tournament-record crowd of more than 87,000 underlined the growth of women’s soccer in Europe since the last time England and Germany played for a continental title 13 years ago.

On that occasion, Germany surged to a 6-2 win over an England team that still relied on part-time players. Two years later, England launched its Women’s Super League, which has professionalized the game and grown into one of the main competitions worldwide.

That has meant increasing competition for Germany, which was a pioneering nation in European women’s soccer and increasingly faces well-funded rivals in England, Spain and France.

Ella Toone latched onto a long pass from Keira Walsh to get in behind the German defense in the 62nd minute and cleverly sent a lobbed shot over goalkeeper Merle Frohms and into the net for the opening goal.

Toone’s goal, six minutes after she entered the game from the bench, sparked celebrations as England manager Sarina Wiegman — the winning coach with the Netherlands in 2017 — raised both arms in joy.

Facing its first defeat in nine European finals, Germany came close when Lea Schuller hit the post and then leveled the score in the 79th when Lina Magull knocked a low cross past England goalkeeper Mary Earps, taking the game to extra time.

When the game went to extra time there were echoes of another European Championship final at the same venue the year before, when the England men’s team had a 1-0 lead but lost on penalties to Italy.

Germany was without captain Alexandra Popp — the team’s leading scorer with six goals — after she reported a muscle problem in the warmup. She was replaced in the lineup by Schuller while Svenja Huth took over as captain.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Svenja Huth
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Merle Frohms
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Lina Magull
Person
Alexandra Popp
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#European Championship#Italy#Women S Super League
extrainningsoftball.com

The Netherlands Wins European Championship; Great Britain Earns Silver Medal

The title of 2022 Women’s Softball European Champions belongs to the Netherlands, as the Dutch beat Great Britain in the gold medal game on Saturday. Great Britain earned the silver medal for the tournament, while Italy won the bronze medal after beating the Czech Republic in the third-place game.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Euro 2022: Chloe Kelly to be offered freedom of Ealing

England footballer Chloe Kelly is set to be offered the freedom of a London borough after winning Euro 2022. Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in Sunday night's final, is to be offered the freedom of Ealing in west London. The Manchester City forward grew up in the...
SOCCER
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: England reach semi-finals with win over Uganda

Jess Thirlby's team will finish either first or second in Pool B and a duel with world champions New Zealand on Thursday night should decide that, as long as the Silver Ferns beat Trinidad & Tobago later on Tuesday. From the outset, England's full-court defensive pressure helped to limit Uganda's...
SPORTS
Kerrang

Ocean Grove have announced a UK and European tour

Following the release of their excellent 2022 third album Up In The Air Forever, Ocean Grove have announced details of a UK and European headline tour. The Aussie trio will be heading here in October for a 15-date run, kicking off at the Glasgow Garage and finishing up in Prague, taking in venues in Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Birmingham, London, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin and Budapest in-between.
MUSIC
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
379K+
Followers
66K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy