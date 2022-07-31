Woman rescued from burning car in Bell Gardens

www.foxla.com
signalscv.com
Two people transported to trauma center after head-on collision
Paramedics transported two individuals to a nearby hospital after reports of a head-on collision in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday evening, according to emergency personnel. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station first received reports of a head-on collision on...
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
foxla.com
Man killed after car goes off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - A man was killed Monday when his vehicle crashed about 50 feet down a cliff in the Chatsworth Reservoir area. Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 3:15 p.m. to the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road after receiving reports of the crashed vehicle "with one patient reportedly ejected and in unknown condition," according to the department's Margaret Stewart.
foxla.com
Driver crashes into tent, killing two people inside
LOS ANGELES - Two people were killed after a car ran over the tent they were in. The crash happened near the intersection of W. 52nd and Flower St., in South LA. According to LAPD, the driver lost control and struck the tent, killing two people on the scene. The...
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
foxla.com
Man captured on video randomly attacking people with metal rod in Lynwood
LOS ANGELES - Deputies are searching for a man who violently attacked three people in what officials say were "random and unprovoked" attacks. The first incident happened June 30 around 8:30p.m. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office say a couple was walking on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Lynwood when the suspect’s white work truck pulled into a driveway near them.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says
An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed.
orangecountytribune.com
A murder suspect is sought
The public’s help is being asked in helping to apprehend a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, the victim is Donald Joshua Ratzlaff, 41, of Huntington Beach. The incident took place around 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.
‘We thought it was an earthquake’: 3 killed in massive pileup in Rialto
Three people were killed and several others were injured in an eight-car crash at a busy intersection in Rialto Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to the Rialto Police Department, three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported […]
Driver Rescued from Bottom of Hillside After Crashing into Power Pole
Newhall, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was rescued by firefighters after crashing into a power pole and landing at the bottom of a hillside early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022. Sheriff’s deputies, AMR ambulance, Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision reported...
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in MainPlace Mall escalator in Santa Ana
Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St. Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s […]
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
foxla.com
Paramount apartment complex shooting: Search underway for gunman who killed 1, shot 3 others
PARAMOUNT, Calif. - Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot four people, including one fatally, at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount. Authorities responded to the Enclave Paramount Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Paramount Blvd., shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.
