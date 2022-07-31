ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State wrestling lands 2022 in-state wrestler Karl Shindledecker

By Zavier Gussett
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.collegian.psu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
patriotleague.org

Laura Tyler-Cook Named Head Women’s Golf Coach at Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Laura Tyler-Cook, a highly respected golf teacher, coach, and player in the Susquehanna Valley for the last 30 years, has been tabbed as Bucknell's next head women's golf coach. An LPGA Class A professional, Tyler-Cook served as the head women's golf coach at Susquehanna University from...
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Digital Collegian

Big Ten coaches pick Penn State women's volleyball to finish fifth in preseason poll

With the 2022 season set to begin in under a month, Penn State looks to start strong under new coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley. The Big Ten released its preseason poll Monday morning, ranking the blue and white as the fifth-best team in the conference. Topping the rankings are the defending national title-winning Wisconsin Badgers, who return an extremely similar roster.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
ORBISONIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wesb.com

Hollidaysburg Tops Greencastle (Twice) For PA Little League Title

Hollidaysburg upset Greencastle not once, but twice yesterday in the Pennsylvania Little League Baseball state championships at Pitt-Bradford. Greencastle entered yesterday’s finals with a 3-0 record in the double-elimination style tournament. Hollidaysburg, meanwhile, was 4-1, after avenging its loss to Keystone that sent their path to the title through the loser’s bracket. Therefore, Hollidaysburg needed to beat Greencastle twice to earn the PA state championship.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1

Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
GREENCASTLE, PA
littleleague.org

Top Little Leaguers® Set to Square off at Volunteer Stadium for the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship

After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Decision on Nittany Mall Casino License Likely Still Months Away

Though the process is moving forward, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s decision on whether to grant a license for a category 4 casino at the Nittany Mall is still likely months away from happening. According to a hearing officer’s scheduling order, a hearing on petitions to intervene is tentatively...
HARRISBURG, PA
Digital Collegian

EDITORIAL | Timing of State College Atherton Street construction project is inevitable but not ideal

Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Spirits of Happy Valley: A sip of sun, fun, and craft beverage

To me, the perfect way to spend an easy summer afternoon or evening is sitting outside, enjoying a craft beverage with friends. Luckily for me and the rest of us who live in Centre County, we have a thriving craft beverage scene, with many local producers in unique settings around the county. During the pandemic, many of these local producers became hot spots because their outdoor seating areas offered a safe way to get together. Others learned to utilize their outdoor spaces in unique ways to stay safe and keep operations running when indoor seating was not allowed.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy