Zulgad: Kevin O’Connell might smile more than his predecessor but he’s still a football coach

Dalvin Cook Escorted Off Field: NFL World Reacts
This Tuesday's practice for the Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by star running back Dalvin Cook's health. Cook was escorted off the field during individual drills. Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota is reporting that Cook's left hand was being held gingerly by a trainer. Ekstrom added that Cook walked out...
Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)
Interested in discovering who the highest-paid NFL coach is? You’ll find that out and plenty more in this breakdown of
Vikings' Zimmer & Cousins didn't mix, but new head coach O'Connell shows promise for mending player relations
By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Now that it's no longer a secret that former head coach Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins did not see eye to eye, it's relatively encouraging to see incumbent head coach Kevin O'Connell has worked to maintain a cordial relationship with his top field general. When O'Connell officially signed on, bringing his newfangled background working under the tutelage of offensive wizard Sean McVay, it was clear the new Vikings head coach was a vast departure from Zimmer. In introductory press conferences, he spoke of aspiring to lead a team built through collaborative player and coach connections more...
How Much Is Drew Brees Worth?
One of the most talented professional quarterbacks in the NFL when he retired, Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to their first and only Super Bowl championship in 2010. According to Celebrity Net...
NFL insider thinks Bill Belichick will have a ‘significant hand’ in New England Patriots’ offensive play-calling this season
After losing offensive coordinator and play-calling guru Josh McDaniels this offseason, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
With safety Derwin James on sideline, Nasir Adderley showing he's a take Chargers guy
Chargers safety Nasir Adderley has had trouble adapting to the NFL, but this season his coaches are seeing a huge improvement.
Tom Brady turns 45: Here are 45 reasons to celebrate the GOAT as he prepares for his 23rd NFL season
Tom Brady turns 45 on Wednesday and somehow the quarterback is still playing at an elite level in the NFL. As he enters his 23rd season in the league, Brady is once again chasing a championship and breaking records. At this point, TB12 may own the record for most records...
NFL odds: Gamblers back unexpected QB to lead in passing yards
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
Dolphins Scandal and Impact on the NFL
How the Miami owner’s pursuit of Tom Brady, Sean Payton and Deshaun Watson impacts coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Plus, the fallout across the league and what’s next.
Dick Vermeil Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement
The three-time NFL head coach will have his bust unveiled in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon.
Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM
The kid who used to write down everything John Madden said for Bill Belichick worked his way up to become one of the NFL's 32 general managers. The post Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dan Orlovsky: What Tom Brady Needs To Do To Win Super Bowl No. 8
In honor of Tom Brady's 45th birthday, ESPN's Get Up discussed what the legendary quarterback needs to do in order to win an eighth Super Bowl. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky ultimately believes Brady will need to have his best season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if he wants to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again.
