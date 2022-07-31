Zulgad: Kevin O’Connell might smile more than his predecessor but he’s still a football coach

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Now that it's no longer a secret that former head coach Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins did not see eye to eye, it's relatively encouraging to see incumbent head coach Kevin O'Connell has worked to maintain a cordial relationship with his top field general. When O'Connell officially signed on, bringing his newfangled background working under the tutelage of offensive wizard Sean McVay, it was clear the new Vikings head coach was a vast departure from Zimmer. In introductory press conferences, he spoke of aspiring to lead a team built through collaborative player and coach connections more...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO