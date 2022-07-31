Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers’ Market; suspect in custody

www.fox44news.com
Man shot during iPhone robbery hours before Hollywood announces new safety measures
A man was held up at gunpoint and shot in the chest by a robber who took his iPhone in Hollywood Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 3 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. An unidentified man […]
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
randomlengthsnews.com
Man Shot Dead in San Pedro
A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
1 killed, 3 injured in Paramount shooting
One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday, officials said. The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to […]
1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in Paramount, sheriff’s department says
Sheriff's deputies are now investigating the shooting, which happened around 11 a.m. near where Paramount Boulevard crosses the 105 Freeway. The post 1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in Paramount, sheriff’s department says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Paramount shooting: 1 killed, 3 wounded at residential complex
Four people were shot at a residential complex in Paramount, with one person declared dead at the scene, police say.
foxla.com
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal
Autopsy results reveal that UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times at a luxury Los Angeles furniture store in January, PEOPLE has learned. On Jan. 13, after 1 p.m., Kupfer was working by herself at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Ave. in Hancock Park when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, came into the store and fatally stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
sgvcitywatch.com
Woman Survives West Covina Shooting July 29
WEST COVINA - Investigators are searching for the suspect who shot and wounded a woman in a West Covina neighborhood. The woman was found wounded by gunfire in the area of Tuesday Drive and Shakespeare Drive around 4:23 p.m. July 29. The woman’s wounds are considered not life-threatening, according to Lt. Tim Rodgers of the West Covina Police Department.
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
foxla.com
False reports of active shooter at Westfield Culver City mall: Police
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Officials with the Culver City Police Department said the Westfield Culver City mall is safe, confirming that reports of shots fired and an active shooter are unfounded. Earlier Sunday, a man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers' Market, prompting its closure, was taken into...
foxla.com
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
CBS News
South LA shooting kills 1 man, wounds another
On Saturday, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that a 29-year-old man was killed and another man in his 40s was wounded in a South LA shooting. The shooting, authorities said, took place Friday evening at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street. Deantuane...
Authorities ID carjacking pursuit suspect in Pasadena
Authorities have identified a carjacking pursuit suspect who died in Pasadena. Police say they chased 35-year-old Adam Eunice of Montebello to a parking lot on North Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard Saturday morning. Police say he held a gun to his own head. Officers ordered him out of the car, but that's when they say he drove towards them. Such prompted authorities to open fire. The suspect was killed. Authorities say the suspect may have been connected to an earlier crash involving a Sheriff's deputy in Rosemead. That deputy was taken to the hospital.
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Homeless man arrested in stabbing of another homeless man at Santa Monica Main Library: Police
After a homeless man was fatally stabbed in Santa Monica on Friday, another homeless man has been arrested for the killing, the Santa Monica Police Department said. The victim, who was not named, was stabbed twice at 7:18 p.m. in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., police […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
