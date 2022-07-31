Norwalk: Historic WWII C-47 to offer rides Aug. 6 at Huron County Airport

www.morningjournal.com
Ironton Tribune
World War II ship to dock in Ashland
A World War II landing ship will dock at the Port of Ashland in September and be available for tours. The LST-325, a decommissioned tank landing ship, will be in town from Sept. 15-18 at the park, located at 50 15th St., and tours will be given from 9 a.m-5 p.m.
Morning Journal
Lorain County law firm takes new name of Dooley Gembala McLaughlin Pecora
Serving Northeast Ohio since 1931, the law firm of O’Toole McLaughlin Dooley and Pecora, 5455 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, has announced its expansion and name change effective Aug. 15, according to a news release. The firm, which now will be known as Dooley Gembala McLaughlin Pecora, has enjoyed...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 1
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 1. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
Morning Journal
Lorain: BrewFest returning for 8th year at Black River Landing
The eighth Annual BrewFest is returning Aug. 13 at the Black River Landing, 421 Black River Lane in downtown Lorain.to treat fans of craft beer to another festival. “Main Street Lorain Growth is happy to announce the return of the eighth annual BrewFest Waterfront District, Lorain County’s original craft beer, music and food festival,” according to Howard Ross, organizer of the event. “I think it’s going to be great.”
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville receives grant to clean up gas station
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — The city of North Ridgeville received $250,000 to clean up an abandoned gas station on Center Ridge Road. The former BP Gas station near the corner of state Route 83 and Center Ridge Road will be cleaned up using state funds released by the Controlling Board.
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville Branch Library lending fishing poles thanks to Cabela’s donation
The Lorain Public Library System received a donation of over 50 refurbished fishing poles from Cabela’s, according to a news release. North Ridgeville Branch Manager Jennifer Winkler contacted the Avon store about fishing equipment to be loaned to patrons. The fishing poles will be available for checkout at the...
cleveland19.com
6 rescued from boat fire in Vermilion
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Six people were rescued Saturday afternoon after the engine of their Boston Whaler caught fire in Lake Erie near Yorktown Place. Vermilion police said they received the call around 3 p.m. Saturday. Tow Boat US was first on the scene and transferred all six people onto...
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
richlandsource.com
Will globe lights be returned in the front of the Richland County Courthouse?
MANSFIELD -- Globe lights may be returning outside the front of the Richland County Courthouse. County commissioners discussed the project Tuesday with maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, an effort that would improve outside lighting and also help restore the look of a building constructed six decades ago. Local News. Locally Powered.
cleveland19.com
Waterspouts develop near northern Ohio’s Lake Erie shoreline (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather conditions produced waterspouts along Lake Erie’s shore on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an earlier special marine warning for a stretch of Lake Erie from Avon to Willowick. Several images of waterspouts were shared on social media on Tuesday morning. Stay with...
Morning Journal
Lorain County plans OVI checkpoint this week
The Lorain County OVI Task Force announced that sometime in the next week, an OVI checkpoint will take place in the county, according to a news release. The OVI checkpoint, funded by a federal grant, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, the release said. So far in 2022,...
Construction, impatient drivers compound traffic woes at west side intersection
Construction in the area of one of Northeast Ohio’s more notoriously busy intersections has exacerbated driver frustration and traffic delays.
Avon Lake tries to clear up misunderstandings about power plant proposals
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The 250 people who attended a July 19 public meeting on potential uses for the former lakefront power plant land may have left more confused than when they went in. The city held the meeting so that residents could see a presentation on possible uses for...
Lorain County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
Morning Journal
Woman says man shot by Lorain police was on violent spree before his killing
The man who was killed by Lorain police July 30 when they tried to arrest him on a felonious assault warrant, had been on a violent crime spree before his death, according to an interview with the mother of the girlfriend police say he stabbed that triggered the warrant for his arrest.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
Cleveland police thwart illegal street ride takeover
Over the weekend, Cleveland Police say a planned street takeover by illegal riders was thwarted thanks to a tip to police.
