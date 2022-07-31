NJ police officer charged for drunk driving after fleeing multi-vehicle crash

CLIFTON, N.J. (1010 WINS) — An off-duty Passaic police officer was charged for drunk driving and related charges after fleeing a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was severely injured in Clifton on Friday, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Edgar Delgado, 31, was involved in a crash near the intersection of Central Avenue and Yearance Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Delgado’s car had struck an unoccupied parked car and was unusable.

Emergency responders rushed an injured 28-year-old woman who was in Delgado’s car to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

An investigation by the Clifton Police Department determined Delgado was drunk when he crashed, and that he was driving recklessly.

Prosecutors charged him with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, endangering a victim and hindering apprehension.