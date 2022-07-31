Dan Campbell calls Lions' Josh Reynolds a 'praying mantis, spider of death': 'I'm kind of buying stock on him'

www.cbssports.com
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
FOX Sports
Matt Patricia emerges as 'head engineer' for Pats offense | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Although Bill Belichick has kept the NFL in the dark about his choices for coordinators this season, it's clear that former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will be stepping up to the plate to call plays for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots Offense. Nick Wright decides whether having a defensive coordinator in the drivers seat of the offense will be beneficial for the Patriots.
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'
New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker has generated rave reviews through the first four days of training camp. Acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in the spring, Parker has used his 6-foot-3 frame and contested-catch acumen to shine, particularly in red-zone work. "Big body, can make a lot...
Observations: T.J. Hockenson Welcomes Aidan Hutchinson to NFL
The pads came on, and the hits were felt by several member of the defense on Monday morning.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
Look: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ready For NFL Season
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver is ready for the 2022 NFL season. Skriver, a veteran model, has long been a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. The popular model's Instagram feed is full of Raiders pictures throughout the NFL season. Skriver can't wait for kickoff. "Summer in San Diego....
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Could add flexibility to role
Giants head coach Brian Daboll indicated Monday that he has approached Toney about adding positional flexibility this season, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Daboll didn't specify what type of flexibility he was referring to, but Toney was spotted throwing a pass during Friday's practice and was a quarterback during high school. It's feasible that he could see some snaps as a wildcat quarterback this season, though his fantasy value is clearly tied to his performance as a wide receiver. On that note, Toney has been gaining some popularity as a late-round draft target in fantasy in anticipation of how he could grow in a new, potentially dynamic offense under Daboll.
Yardbarker
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Improving in practice
Jones had his best day of training camp Tuesday, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record and Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Stapleton reports that Jones completed 16 of 20 passes on a day where the situational focus was third-and-longs, though the QB did also throw two interceptions to CB Adoree' Jackson. The situation in New York is a bit different this year, with the quarterback seemingly facing a make-or-break season while new head coach Brian Daboll won't necessarily be tied to Jones. There's also some hope for the rest of the offense to rebound, with offseason additions including first-round pick Evan Neal at right tackle and second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver. Healthier years from RB Saquon Barkley and WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney could also go a long way toward giving Jones a decent supporting case for the first time in his career.
CBS Sports
NFL drops hammer on Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady, plus Deshaun Watson could face longer suspension
Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's been a big day in my house and that's because my 2-year-old just headed off to her first day of school. I haven't gotten any calls yet from the school so I'm assuming that things are going well. The two of us had Mickey Mouse waffles for breakfast and that's what I'll be using as energy to power my way through today's newsletter.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early
Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
