ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars cut former YSU basketball standout

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kZgW_0gziHL8A00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKBN) – The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially waived former Youngstown State basketball standout Naz Bohannon.

The Jaguars officially announced the roster move on Saturday.

Jacksonville signed offensive lineman Darryl Williams to take his place on the roster.

NBA legend, most prolific winner in American sports, dies

Bohannon was originally signed by the Jaguars following the draft, when he made the team after a tryout at rookie mini-camp back in May.

The 6-foot-5-inch forward spent the majority of his college basketball career at YSU but played his final season at Clemson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Former YSU basketball player Naz Bohannon waived by Jaguars

Former Youngstown State Basektball standout Naz Bohannon was waived today by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bohannon played four seasons at the Beeghly Center before transferring to Clemson for the 2021-22 season. Bohannon was waived to make room for Offensive Lineman Darryl Williams. He played both Basketball and Football at Lorain high...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Football
Jacksonville, FL
College Basketball
Youngstown, OH
College Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Youngstown, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Nba#Clemson#American Football#Ysu#Youngstown State#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy