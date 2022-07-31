ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Car guys' return to South Philly for East Passyunk Car Show

By Justin Udo
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A South Philly festival that always attracts a big crowd returned Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Gas prices couldn't stop the East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival from kicking things into gear.

Classic cars , muscle cars, antique cars, custom cars and trucks of various types lined East Passyunk Avenue for the return of the car show. It was the 15th annual installment of the event, where families where encouraged to come get a look at the cars.

There was also food, as well as music and a sense of community among attendees, including Alan Weinstein, who came from Ambler to showcase his truck, a 2005 Dodge Ram SRT-10.

Photo credit Justin Udo/KYW Newsradio

"It's got the Viper motor in it. And this is the commemorative edition. It's one of the 200 made," he said. "It's awesome to see everybody. We're a big family that does this, so it's a good time.

Many agreed that it was a family affair... but it was also a competition. Vehicles competed in categories including best engine, best paint, best truck, and best in show car and motorcycle.

March McKnight had a 2005 z51 performance package Chevrolet Corvette. "I modified it," he detailed, "from the engine, to the [Lamborghini] doors, to the rear quarter panels, everything."

The white, red and black Corvette, with about 30,000 miles on it, spent the better part of the last two years in his garage in Delaware.

"[I] didn't drive it. This is my first time driving it since May of last year," he said. "Once I brought it out to go out for dinner, me and my wife, and someone scratched my door. That was it. The food wasn't that important to get my car scratched. I parked it back in the garage and bring it out when I'm going to a show."

This was his seventh time competing in what he called one of his favorite competitions.

"I like going to shows with car guys. Car guys take the pride in their car. Some of them modify and build stuff themselves. That's why I really like the show. Plus it's nice scenery, street's pretty nice, stores are open."

Above all, attendees said, it was really about being able to show off their cars and enjoy the day in South Philadelphia .

PHILADELPHIA, PA
