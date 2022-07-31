ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA criticizes China for space debris from its rocket's uncontrolled return to Earth

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago

On Saturday, remnants of a rocket carrying a laboratory into space were left in the Earth's atmosphere and the sea off the coast of the Philippines, garnering criticism for the nation that launched it.

The Long March 5B rocket was launched from China but has left many upset with how the nation has handled the situation.

According to NASA administrator Bill Nelson , Beijing has not shared the "specific trajectory" of the rocket and why it fell apart.

"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow, reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property," Nelson wrote in a statement.

He continued saying that following best practices is critical for "the safety of people here on Earth."

The Long March 5B was launched on July 24 and arrived at the Chinese space station Tianhe on the 25, carrying a new laboratory module.

Before the debris from the rocket crashed into the Philippine Sea an hour after midnight local time, it traveled up to 17,000 miles per hour. The rocket is the nation's fastest and measures in at 10 stories high and 23 tons.

Most of the rocket had burned up after entering the atmosphere, according to the China Manned Space Agency, which had said earlier that the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.

The announcement from the agency didn't go into whether or not the remaining debris fell on land or sea. Instead, it said its "landing area" was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude, NBC News reported.

Philippine authorities have not shared whether or not anyone on the ground was affected by the falling debris.

