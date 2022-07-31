Las Vegas’ Drai’s Beach Club Debuts Video Game Cabanas With XSET

thesource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesource.com
DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour, First Headlining Run of the U.S.
DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
thesource.com
DJ Hed Responds To Wiz Khalifa/Mike Danger/MC Tron Situation
Popular Los Angeles DJ and TMZ Hip Hop correspondent DJ Hed join legendary DJ Kid Capri in DJs voicing opinions on the recent Wiz Khalifa altercation last Saturday (July 28) at Los Angeles nightclub Poppy with DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron, where the rapper calls them “horrible DJs” and suggests that the words can escalate into a “fight” if they desire.
thesource.com
G.M.B Flash Releases Visual “Put Up or Shut Up”
After years of consistently working on his craft Flash caught the attention of GMB Music Group, an independent record label based out of the New Orleans. With the success of “Flash Out” GMB Flash gears up to release his 2nd album “Reincarnated” highlighted with his first single off the album “Put Up or Shut”. Reincarnated will be one of GMB’s biggest releases this year make sure to follow GMB Flash on all platforms.
thesource.com
Steve Lacy Announces ‘Give You The World’ Tour Dates
After releasing his highly acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy has announced his North American tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on October 2 in Denver, Colorado, travel through the United States and Canada, and conclude with a special homecoming performance at The Greek in Los Angeles, California, on November 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Trends
League of Legends fighting game will be free-to-play
Riot Games and Radiant Entertainment released a video about Project L, the League of Legends fighting game they are hard at work on, ahead of the global fighting game tournament, Evo. The most significant thing announced during this August 2021 update is that Project L is a free-to-play game. Project...
Terraria devs still had 'unfinished business' that inspired latest update
The Labor of Love update "feels like one of those things that we needed to do before we could feel fully comfortable moving on," says Re-Logic.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Drake Releases Video for ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Banger “Sticky”
Drake is back with a new video, dropping off “Sticky” from his Honestly, Nevermind album. In the new video, Drizzy shows what life is like on stage, private jet, yachty, and wrapping up at his mansion. The Theo Skudra clip also features one of the off-road Maybach SUVs created by Virgil Abloh. The video also salutes YSL. You can see the video below.
thesource.com
Young Guru and Lenny S Deliver Praise for JAY-Z After Session for DJ Khaled’s Album: “1 of the Best Verses Ever”
JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different. Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”. Also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Lenny Santiago Partners with PUMA’s “FOR ALL TIME” Series
Lenny Santiago, one of Hip-Hop’s favorite photographers, has teamed up with global retailer PUMA for its ongoing “FOR ALL TIME” program in July. The FOR ALL TIME platform from PUMA emphasizes the iconic footwear brand’s rich history and influence. Lenny is the campaign’s Visual of Still Photography, furthering his reputation as a tastemaker and accomplished photographer. Lenny has been a significant effect on the culture for many years thanks to his work as SVP of Roc Nation and his passion endeavor, photography. He is in charge of hiring, overseeing, and photographing some of the biggest hip-hop acts.
thesource.com
D-Roc of The Ying Yang Twins Collapses During Performance in Missouri
D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins collapsed on stage in Springfield, MO, over the weekend. The rapper was near the midpoint of his set before falling to the ground. Footage obtained by TMZ shows security taking to the stage and carrying him off to safety. The Ying Yang Twins were...
thesource.com
Kehlani Celebrates the Start of the International ‘Blue Water Road’ Tour
The Blue Water Road tour by two-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Kehlani began this weekend with an outstanding performance at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth, Virginia, with special guests Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. The multi-platinum singer sang songs from her most recent album, Blue Water Road, including the number-one hits “Can I,” “Toxic,” and “Distraction,” as well as “wish I never,” “everything,” and others.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Raekwon’s Infamous ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ Album AKA “The Purple Tape” Dropped 27 Years Ago
Twenty-seven years ago today, one of the greatest conceptual albums in the history of Hip Hop was released. Raekwon The Chef released his debut album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, guest-starring his right-hand man, Ghostface Killah aka Tony Starks. Released on the Loud/RCA imprint and produced exclusively by The Abbott...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
DJ Khaled Announces “Staying Alive” Feat. Drake and Lil Baby Set for Friday Release, Gives ‘GOD DID’ Release Date
DJ Khaled has announced his new album, GOD DID, will arrive on Friday, August 26, 2022. The first taste of the album will be the single “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. Khaled announced the new collaboration will be available to fans this Friday, August 5. The...
thesource.com
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Projected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Powered by Strong First Week
Beyoncé is set to return to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Queen Bey’s new album, Renaissance, is projected to unseat Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at the top spot behind an estimated 275,000 to 315,000 total album-equivalent units, according to Hits Daily Double. In...
thesource.com
Travis Scott Announces New Las Vegas Residency ‘Road to Utopia’
Travis Scott has returned to stages this summer. Scott has been seen at Rolling Loud, Coney Island, private parties, and more. His next stop will be in Las Vegas. Scott is set to launch the Road to Utopia residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. The experience is set to start on Sept. 17 and has seven shows planned.
thesource.com
Lupe Fiasco Says Atlantic Records Would Only Promote His Music if “They Owned a Large Portion of Them”
Lupe Fiasco is pulling back the curtain on his departure from Atlantic Records after a Twitter user offered a reason for him leaving. Twitter User @Bobby_McFly stated Lupe left due to not wanting to make pop records, but the Chicago rapper revealed that was not the case. “Not accurate,” Fiasco...
thesource.com
Drake Delays Young Money Reunion After Testing Positive For COVID
Fans were excited to hear of a Young Money Reunion during this years October World Weekend after Drake announced it via his Instagram in July. The reunion would feature himself, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj; the three biggest artists on Wayne’s imprint label YMCMB. However, it seems as if fans might have to wait just a little bit longer after Drake announced he tested positive for COVID on the day of the performance.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Rob Base And DJ EZ Rock Dropped Their Premiere Single “It Takes Two” 34 Years Ago
On this date in the summer of 1988, Harlem natives Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock released their monumental single “It Takes Two” on the Profile imprint. Produced by another Harlem native, Teddy Riley, who in unison with the Hip Hop duo created what is arguably the best Hip Hop song ever recorded.
Comments / 0