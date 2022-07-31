Las Vegas’ Drai’s Beach Club Debuts Video Game Cabanas With XSET

Lenny Santiago, one of Hip-Hop’s favorite photographers, has teamed up with global retailer PUMA for its ongoing “FOR ALL TIME” program in July. The FOR ALL TIME platform from PUMA emphasizes the iconic footwear brand’s rich history and influence. Lenny is the campaign’s Visual of Still Photography, furthering his reputation as a tastemaker and accomplished photographer. Lenny has been a significant effect on the culture for many years thanks to his work as SVP of Roc Nation and his passion endeavor, photography. He is in charge of hiring, overseeing, and photographing some of the biggest hip-hop acts.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO