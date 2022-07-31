ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo youth advisory board sets 2 park cleanups

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGwop_0gziGKiI00

The city of Toledo's Youth Advisory Board is planning another park cleanup at two sites.

The event is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at Joe E. Brown Park, 150 W. Oakland St., and Smith Park, 910 Dorr St., the city announced.

"This group of students from various schools challenges residents to gather family and friends to pick up litter in the park," the social media update said.

Materials needed to collect trash will be provided. Registration is available for one or two-hour spots at toledo.oh.gov/clean-up

The Youth Advisory Board is made up of students, ages 14 to 18, who serve two-year terms.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

New Tiffin mayor, three new council members begin time in office

TIFFIN, Ohio — Four people are starting new elected positions in Tiffin even though none of them ran for office. This city's chaotic summer reached its peak last month when then-Councilman Zack Perkins was appointed mayor, but resigned the next day. WTOL 11 learned various allegations, including sexual misconduct, were made against Perkins by a concerned citizen.
TIFFIN, OH
WTOL 11

Central Toledo event seeks to foster relationships between communities and first responders

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire & Rescue are joining forces to build relationships between community members and first responders. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Community Center in central Toledo on Indiana Avenue. Due to the pandemic, the event didn't happen in 2020 and 2021. For the first time since 2019, the afternoon of games and activities will be making its return.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sewage issues close N. Huron TARTA Transit Hub on day it reopens

TOLEDO, Ohio — A sewage issue in the basement of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown hub on North Huron Street has caused the location to close on the day it reopened following renovations. Andy Cole, the communication and marketing manager for TARTA, said the sewage issue is...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

FPD Holding Flag City Night Out Event

Flag City Night Out will be this evening at Riverside Park in Findlay. The event is scheduled to go from 6:00 until 9:00 PM. There will be food, live entertainment, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Kids will have a chance to look at the emergency vehicles and equipment. Also...
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

Veterans honored with memorial highway in Lake Twp.

MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices. The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the...
MILLBURY, OH
toledoparent.com

Apply Now for Free Toledo Area Preschools

The Great Lakes Community Partnership is seeking new students for the 2022-2023 school year. Through GLCAP Head Start, children can receive no-cost, full-day preschool that focuses on kindergarten readiness, socialization, and other important developmental needs for children and families. Children enrolled in the program will attend classes Monday-Thursday during the...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe E. Brown
mlivingnews.com

Rosaria’s on 3rd St.

The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

TARTA hub closed until further notice

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local organization offers CPR and first aid classes

TOLEDO, Ohio — Knowing CPR and first aid are crucial in making ever second count in a dangerous situation where lives are on the line. Victims of cardiac arrest or other emergencies require immediate on-site medical attention, something that can be provided by a CPR-certified individual, resulting in lives saved. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, keeps oxygen flowing to the brain and other crucial organs until normal heart rhythm is restored.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man charged in downtown riot to remain on community control

A Toledo man involved in a riot downtown last summer will remain on community control despite testing positive for marijuana use. Dominic Haslinger, 20, will also have to spend 14 days in jail. Haslinger appeared July 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack for a...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Youth Advisory Board
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

45th annual Maumee Summer Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Summer Fair is celebrating its 45th year on August 12 and 13. The fair will take place in Uptown Maumee on Dudley St. and Wayne St. as it spans across the two days. On Friday at 5:00 p.m., the Taste of Maumee will be...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

The Scoop on Essential Ice Cream Options Around Toledo

While sitting down with a simple soft serve cone may be our favorite summer pastime, there are days when we want something more from our ice cream experience. We’ve rounded up our favorite non-soft serve frozen treats in and around Toledo for when your go-to twist cone just isn’t enough.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTOL 11

House fire in east Toledo Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

2022 Wood County Fair calendar

Daily gate admission is $8. All children ages 9 and under are admitted free. 10-1 p.m. Sewing/Canning Projects in Place– Home & Garden Building. Noon-4 p.m. - Beer and Wine in Place-Home & Garden Building. 1:30 p.m. - Needlework Judging-Home & Garden Building. (closed to the public) 5 p.m....
swantonenterprise.com

Brewery opening in Swanton

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of Oncore Brewing in Swanton. It is described as an owner/brewer operated brewery and taproom at 14249 Airport Highway, Ste. 1. Oncore Brewing is owned by Keith Baker and Dale Black. Baker will brew all the beer that will be served on-site. Both have been long time craft beer lovers and they have over 30 years combined homebrewing experience. This will be useful as Oncore Brewing creates unique and classic beers for all to enjoy. Oncore’s mission is to create unique beers and ciders for all walks of life to enjoy in an inviting atmosphere. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
SWANTON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy