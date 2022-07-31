Toledo youth advisory board sets 2 park cleanups

The city of Toledo's Youth Advisory Board is planning another park cleanup at two sites.

The event is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at Joe E. Brown Park, 150 W. Oakland St., and Smith Park, 910 Dorr St., the city announced.

"This group of students from various schools challenges residents to gather family and friends to pick up litter in the park," the social media update said.

Materials needed to collect trash will be provided. Registration is available for one or two-hour spots at toledo.oh.gov/clean-up

The Youth Advisory Board is made up of students, ages 14 to 18, who serve two-year terms.