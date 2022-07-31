Recovery of 90% of Human Skeleton Ends Toscana Subdivision Dig for Mystery Remains

flaglerlive.com
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
Gator found with knife in it's head euthanized after investigation
An alligator found swimming in a Florida pond with a knife stuck in its head has been euthanized.
‘The only one to ever return home:’ WWII tugboat will come back to DeLand
DeLAND, Fla. – It took years of work for a group of history buffs in Volusia County, but finally, a World War II-era tugboat that was built in DeLand is now back in the U.S. On Tuesday, the city commission started discussions about where the boat could go once it’s finally back in DeLand, floating some ideas about putting it in a park along the river. Nothing has been decided yet, though, as the boat sits outside of Jacksonville waiting to come home.
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
Apparent Human Skeleton Found in Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The Holly Hill Police Department on Thursday responded to a call of skeletal human remains found in the woods near a community dog park. The incident occurred at around 6:23 pm, near Alabama Ave. A little over the length of a football field from the edge of the woods, the man who called them showed the police where he found the body.
Florida Man Has Weird Reason For Hiding Dagger In Shoe At Courthouse
Security screening devices alerted the deputy about the weapon.
Three shark attacks reported in Florida in less than a week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten on the foot by a shark off the coast of Daytona Beach. He's one of the three people in Florida who've been attacked by sharks in the last week. A relaxing day at the beach quickly took...
We Need More Homes and Apartments in Palm Coast. A Lot More.
We Need More Homes and Apartments in Palm Coast. A Lot. Three years ago I waxed gas-station poetic about the leveling of a lot facing our home. After a decade of calm on our P-Section street, where half the lots were still wild, the bulldozers had arrived. The idyll was over. Since then it’s been all carpet-bombing: a dozen lots in front, in back and to the side of the house have been leveled, housed up and, with two exceptions of supply-chain hostages, occupied by new residents marking their territory with gas-guzzlers hulking driveways and welcome signs stabbing the ground. That’s just a start.
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
Teen visiting Florida Keys attacked by shark while catching lobsters
(WSVN) - A 13-year-old went from lobster catcher to shark bike survivor after a scary encounter in the Florida Keys when an unwanted visitor crashed their family fishing trip. Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, loves being in the water, but last Wednesday his favorite place turned into a quick nightmare for him and his family.
16-year-old surfer saves man bitten by shark at Florida beach
A man was reportedly bitten by a shark at a Florida beach on Saturday afternoon, according to a witness.
Daytona Man Arrested After Dog Attacks Daughter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach resident was arrested Saturday by the Daytona Beach Police Department for reportedly failing to seek medical attention for his daughter who’d been attacked by the man’s dog. Trenton Boettcher was issued charges for child neglect and for allowing a known dangerous dog to attack. He posted the $7,000 bond set for him and is now back out of jail.
Palm Coast man arrested in human trafficking investigation, Flagler deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man suspected of child molestation was arrested Thursday in a human trafficking investigation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Peter Strickland, 32, is suspected of having sexual relations with victims ranging from 13 to 17 years of age. [TRENDING: Become...
Community Assistance offices to move
Several offices from Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division will move from 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, to the county’s West Annex at 121 W. Rich Ave. The offices represent administration, housing and grants, and the Section 8 program. The offices will be closed on Friday, Aug.12, to accommodate...
Sally Hunt, Flagler County School Board Candidate: The Live Interview
Sally Hunt is challenging incumbent Jill Woolbright in the District 1 race for Flagler County School Board. Woolbright has declined to participate in the interview. They are among seven candidates running for three seats on the school board. School board elections–for Districts 1, 2 and 4–are non-partisan races: all registered...
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
In Hammock, $1.4 Million Paving of Dirt Roads in Rustic Neighborhood Draws Sharp Opposition
The small neighborhood of five streets branching out from Apache Drive and north of Malacompra Road is one of those rustic Hammock grids that give the Hammock its name: stately old trees curving over dirt roads, large lots that mix handsome properties with distinctly less handsome ones, and that feel of country somnolence that gives the lie to the fact that the neighborhood off of State Road A1A is technically considered part of the Palm Coast utility zone.
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Palm Coast Turtle Trail set to unveil new turtle sculpture Friday
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Palm Coast Arts Foundation will introduce a new turtle to the public art Turtle Trail on Friday. Turtle #17 will be unveiled at 10 a.m. at Mala Campra Park. Artist Chance Hancotte designed the turtle with inspiration from Dr. Rampa and Manop Rattanarithikul, who...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
