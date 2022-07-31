Kurt Warner offers honest early training camp assessment of 49ers QB Trey Lance

www.49erswebzone.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team
Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business. Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.
OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
RELATED PEOPLE
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Big Fight At 49ers Practice On Tuesday Afternoon
Tuesday brought yet another training camp scuffle ahead of the 2022 season. According to San Francisco 49ers insider David Lombardi of The Athletic, veteran linebacker Fred Warner got into a touch up with up-and-coming wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the whistle during today's practice. "The annoyance escalated into a melee,"...
Jerry Jones Sounds Off On Jimmy Johnson: NFL World Reacts
Jimmy Johnson has yet to be inducted into the Dallas Cowboys team ring of honor. While Jerry Jones has said it's going to happen, there hasn't been any date yet or indication that it's going to happen anytime soon. Sunday night, Jones was asked about this by Newy Scruggs. "I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Johnson Very Clear
Jerry Jones has been facing some criticism for his failure to add Jimmy Johnson to the team's ring of honor. Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about his lack of a decision. "I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Peyton Manning’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Spouse Of 20+ Years Ashley
Peyton Manning has three rings to his name: the Super Bowl Championship ring he got with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, the championship ring he got with the Denver Broncos from Super Bowl 50 in 2015, and the wedding ring he got when he said “I do” to Ashley Manning (née Thompson) in 2001. Funny enough, Peyton wouldn’t have two of those rings if he never met Ashley, so here’s the scoop on this NFL icon’s better half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss
The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury. San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire...
NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Hall’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Hall, whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins Chandler and Sawyer arrived in April […]
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend, Jilly Anais
At the beginning of 2020, news began circulating that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dating model and singer Jilly Anais. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is a social media influencer with more than two million followers. According to news sources, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to a breach of the league’s conduct policy. And after the suspension decision, Anais was seen at the Browns’ training camp on August 1, 2022. She also posted a video of herself playing top golf on the same day. Fans are getting more and more curious about Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend. So, get to know her better here in this Jilly Anais wiki.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow back at camp after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an appearance at training camp Monday, his first since having his appendix removed last
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0