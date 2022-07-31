ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Celebrate North SeaTac Park's Birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21

 3 days ago
North SeaTac Park, 200+ acres filled with play and community gathering spaces, wetlands and tributaries of Miller Creek, towering trees and winding trails, was officially opened in 1998. That makes it almost 25-years-old!

“Let’s gather to celebrate and call for permanently protecting it.”

Share a slice of cake, hear some music, hang a wish for the park on a tree, get your face painted. If you enjoy music-making, bring your voice or acoustic guitar and join in the Happy Birthday and Big Yellow Taxi sing-alongs led by Mike Wold of Just Us Singers. And bring a jug of water to nourish a newly-planted tree near the picnic shelter!

By celebrating this park and our community trees, we make it more likely that they will be here for the next 25 years.

Many people don’t know that North SeaTac Park – one of the largest open green spaces in South King County – is zoned aviation commercial and that a 55-acre parcel of the park, south of S. 136th Street and near Tub Lake Bog, can be taken out of park use “at any time” for airport expansion. Eventually, the entire park can be developed as the airport grows. In addition, right now, the Port of Seattle has proposals in its “Sustainable Airport Master Plan” for airport expansion on an estimated 75-acres of mostly tree-covered land in SeaTac, much of it near the park.

“Joni Mitchell sang in Big Yellow Taxi that we don’t know what we’ve got till it’s gone. Let’s change that song!”

More info and a petiton to sign to protect this park and community trees at: https://KCTreeEquity.org

Presented by Defenders of North SeaTac Park.

Meet at the picnic shelter in North SeaTac Park, near S. 128th St. and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. SeaTac:

